Fitch revises RISD outlook from stable to negative, affirms A+ bond rating

PROVIDENCE – Amid lower enrollment and financial pressures posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitch Ratings has downgraded its ratings outlook for Rhode Island School of Design from stable to negative.

The credit ratings agency also affirmed the college’s A+ bond and long-term issuer default ratings, crediting its strong demand profile, selective admissions and growing full-time enrollment trends, according to the report.

The change in ratings outlook reflects “softer” enrollment when the college resumes in-person classes in the fall, as well as risk posed by prolonged economic impacts from the pandemic through 2021, partially offset by the $1.5 million in CARES Act funds the college will receive in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Although travel restrictions and changing health and financial circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic are projected to create a 13% drop in enrollment, RISD is ahead of budgeted enrollment levels for the fall, according to the report. Planned “countermeasures” including hiring freezes and possible layoffs will save the college up to $25 million in fiscal 2021.

