Fitch upgrades Lifespan’s outlook to stable, affirms bond ratings at BBB+

By
-
LIFESPAN CORP. has earned recognition for its recent financial improvements as Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook on the state’s largest health system from negative to stable./Courtesy of Lifespan

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp. has earned recognition for its recent financial improvements as Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook on the state’s largest health system from negative to stable. The upgraded outlook comes after the health system closed out 2023 with an $8.6 million operating income, marking a dramatic increase from the $56 million loss in

