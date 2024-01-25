Fitch upgrades Lifespan’s outlook to stable, affirms bond ratings at BBB+

Enroll Now! Deadline is February 16th. No extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp. has earned recognition for its recent financial improvements as Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook on the state’s largest health system from negative to stable.

Fitch stated its outlook revision was based on expectations that Lifespan would return to stronger operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – a key profitability measure – of 6% or greater in 2024 and beyond. Lifespan ended 2023 with an operating EBITDA margin of 3.7%.

More specifically, Fitch said Lifespan’s fiscal year 2024 budget is $89 million of operating income, which equals an operating EBITDA margin of 6%. Additionally, the health system will benefit from approximately $65 million of combined Federal Emergency Management Agency funding and 340b pharmacy settlement that is expected to be received in 2024 that had not been included in the budget.

Also, Fitch was optimistic about Lifespan’s new management team led by CEO John Fernandez and CFO Peter Markell, who were both appointed in January 2023, as well as Chief Strategy and Planning Officer Marcia Neiberg.

Fitch referenced several favorable efforts from Lifespan’s management team including growing ambulatory care, more targeted physician recruitment, reducing average length of stay, decreasing the need for agency staffing, focusing on value-based care as well as developing a closer relationship with Brown University and its Warren Alpert Medical School.

Along with this, Fitch found the health system’s renewed discussions with Brown University encouraging as they could lead to more coordination and collaboration in faculty recruitment and research.

In October 2023 leaders from Lifespan and Brown confirmed they

voted

on terms

to “strengthen existing affiliation and licensing agreements.”

Though Brown and Lifespan have provided few additional details about the agreement, Fitch said once it is in place Brown is expected to provide capital for Lifespan’s investments over a period of several years.

Also, based on recent discussions with Brown and its medical school Lifespan will continue to focus on including medical education and research across the three organizations, Fitch said.

Fitch also said it plans to monitor Lifespan’s capital investment, referencing some underinvestment during periods of financial stress. This will partly be addressed by the $275 million in the series 2024 bond.

Along with upgrading Lifespan’s outlook, Fitch affirmed Lifespan’s Issuer Default Rating and the rating of Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation revenue refunding bonds series 2016 issued on behalf of the health system at “BBB+.” Similarly, Lifespan’s series 2024 bonds, which are also issued by Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation, earned a rating of “BBB+.”

Fitch said these ratings were based on Lifespan’s liquidity position, its gradual improvement of operating results and its leading market share position in its service area. Also, an assumption of a $250 million debt issuance in 2024 was included in Fitch's scenario projections and including in the rating affirmation of "BBB+" which was dated Sept. 9, 2023.

Fitch found Lifespan’s revenue defensibility to be midrange because of its strong market share even with a challenging payor mix and a service area with improving, yet weaker demographic and economic traits.

Lifespan holds 54% of the market share, as compared to Care New England’s 13%, within its service area. Fitch said Lifespan also sees an opportunity to boost its presence and revenue by growing ambulatory and primary care coverage in northeast Rhode Island and further into southeast Massachusetts.

However, even though Lifespan improved its EBITDA margin, from 1.8% in 2022 to 3.7 in 2023, Fitch kept Lifespan’s operating risk profile assessment at “weak.” This was based on the health system’s uneven operating performance over the last five years had the need for more capital investment

Also, Fitch said Lifespan will need to boost its capital spending, which averaged 87% of depreciation over the last five years. Lifespan’s capital plan around $200 million spending in 2024 and then around $!50 million per year through 2028, which is approximately 150% of depreciation expense.

The 2024 issuance will also generate funding for a portion of the several capital investments that are part of a Master Facility Plan, which is being finalized and could total $2 billion in the next ten to 15 years.

So, given the lower level of capital spending in the past several years, Fitch said it saw the large capital spending as a limit to the rating in the long term.

These include a reconstruction of the Rhode Island Hospital Middle Campus, which includes building a new 200-bed patient facility to replace the century-old Jane Brown Building as well as other projects to modernize the space. Approximately $175 million of the $500-800 million cost spread over the next 10-15 years will be funded by current bond proceeds. The components of the Rhode Island Hospital project will be funded with 2024 bonds and are expected to be completed in 2030, Fitch said.

Also, $65 million of bond proceeds will go toward the Miriam Hospital bed project, which would replace an old inpatient facility and increase the number of private beds. The project is estimated to cost $100 million and will be completed in 2027.

Lifespan anticipates some fundraising for both the Rhode Island Hospital and Miriam Hospital projects.

A representative from Lifespan was not immediately available for comment.