Five Questions With: Betsy Friedman

Betsy Friedman formed The Friedman Group, which is part of real estate firm Compass Inc., in 2013 with her husband, Ted, 12 years after they moved to Rhode Island following her time working in sales and marketing for various software companies in San Francisco. Based in Barrington, The Friedman Group previously won the Platinum Plus Circle of Sales Excellence for top sales from the Greater Providence Board of Realtors, recognized for producing more than $90 million over the period of three years.Currently the Rhode Island real estate market is strong, and sales transactions have increased since last year at this time. There continues to be high demand from both locals, as well as out-of-state buyers, to purchase homes throughout the state. We are continuing to experience rising home prices across various areas of the state and at all price points. It is clearly most advantageous for sellers currently, with homeowners selling their homes for way over list prices in some cases, breaking all sales records. The rise in the interest rates initially appeared to cause buyers to pause in 2023 and sales transactions came down. With rates stabilizing over the past six to 12 months, buyers have jumped back into the marketplace, realizing home prices are not coming down, so they will need to move forward if they ever want to purchase a home.I would say listen to your real estate agent’s advice on what they recommend you do to prepare your home to go on the market. They are professionals and have the same goal for your home sale. They will help you get top dollar for your home. Sometimes even the smallest changes can give you big gains in the end. If there are any small house projects that you can complete to improve the appearance of your house, both inside and outside, they are recommended. Examples such as freshening up the interior paint colors and painting all trim, doing a deep clean of every room in your home, replacing kitchen hardware, bathroom fixtures, vanity or countertops that look dated, decluttering throughout, ensuring all your landscape looks as best as possible and planting fresh flowers and putting down new mulch are all great ways to ensure your home looks its best. Even though it is a seller’s market, we see homes that have been prepared well for the market and staged to sell get the best results, and typically sell for the most money.Waterfront properties are always going to be desirable at every price point. Whether you have a small seasonal beach cottage or a large estate on the water, most folks appreciate and value the beauty of living near the water. We are extremely fortunate in Rhode Island to be able to live in such a beautiful part of the country and be surrounded by water. Living in the Ocean State affords its locals a unique lifestyle, and living right on the water offers something second to none. If you enjoy water activities, having access to the water and a dock right out your own back door or just enjoying the beauty of the water views can be like living on permanent vacation every day. There is a peacefulness and tranquility that I think most coastal homeowners would say they appreciate every day. Location, location, location, as they say.The biggest challenge Realtors face currently is the shortage of available inventory. This shortage leads to competitive bidding wars, and very often lots of disappointed buyers. In some areas and at some price points, there could be 10 to 20 buyers competing for one home. Managing buyer’s expectations going into the home search process can be tricky, especially with first-time homebuyers or anyone needing to purchase a home very quickly. I always talk with buyers and sellers about trying to be as flexible as possible and be open to different scenarios depending upon the different circumstances you find yourself in.First, I would say find a qualified Realtor that you trust and [who] understands your needs and has expertise in the area where you would like to buy a home. Then you need to get “all your ducks in the row,” as the saying goes. Have your pre-qualification letter in hand prior to looking at houses. I have helped a lot of buyers get started on this process before we even go out and look at homes. There is nothing more frustrating for a buyer than looking at a house and knowing you are not ready to put in an offer. All buyers must know exactly how much they can spend on their new home before they start looking and be ready to “think outside the box” and be strategic in your offer. You should plan to put your best offer in immediately in today’s market. Often you will not get a second shot at increasing your offer. Sometimes it is not the highest offer that wins out. It might be the terms of the offer or the flexibility of the timing of the closing, etc. It always goes back to making sure you are flexible and working with an agent that can help you strategize how you can get the home of your dreams. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.