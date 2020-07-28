Five Questions with: Carmen Diaz-Jusino

Carmen Diaz-Jusino was recently named vice present and community development officer for BankNewport. She previously served as the strategic initiative officer of economic security for the Rhode Island Foundation, as well as 12 years at the Center for Women & Enterprise. She has a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Springfield College.

PBN: What does your new role with BankNewport entail?

Diaz-Jusino: As the new VP of Community Development, I am responsible for developing, implementing and administering many strategic aspects of the Bank’s Community Reinvestment Act Program, through banking relationships with community-based, charitable, and nonprofit organizations. This role provides me the opportunity to meet the lending needs of the low- and moderate-income communities, businesses, and customers in Rhode Island.

PBN: How do you plan to draw upon your experience in the nonprofit world, through the Rhode Island Foundation and Center for Women & Enterprise, in your position with BankNewport?

Diaz-Jusino: My years at the Center for Women & Enterprise and the Rhode Island Foundation allowed me to identify the particular needs of the disadvantaged communities in our state and the opportunity to create programs to help remove some of the barriers that hinder their economic prosperity. I can draw upon that experience in my new role at the bank to develop, implement, and invest in programs that will be beneficial for small businesses, minority businesses, nonprofit organizations, and different community organizations. Communities find ways to make us aware of their needs; we just have to listen and be present to make meaningful change.

PBN: The recent economic crisis as well as racial justice movement have highlighted the disconnect between banks and low-income and minority residents and businesses. How do you plan to increase access and services to these populations through your new role?

Diaz-Jusino: As a liaison between the bank and the community, I am not only responsible for, but passionate about, meeting the lending needs of the low and moderate-income clients and businesses. I have learned from working with this population – especially through the last recession – that education and training in what you want to do or are doing is vital for success.

BankNewport understands this, and in its 201-year commitment to Rhode Island, has worked to lift up low-income and minority residents and businesses through our Community Development Program, which includes the dedicated Community Development Officer, a strong community presence, innovative and flexible products to meet various needs, bilingual programs, financial literacy programs, and loans, sponsorships, and grants for those in need.

This investment has helped create new businesses and new jobs that are still operating today. It has allowed businesses to organize themselves better in order to obtain the financial independence they have needed to survive the recession and secure a better position for the future.

PBN: How has COVID-19 changed (if at all) the mission and methods of community banking?

Diaz-Jusino: COVID-19 has not changed the community banking mission, and in BankNewport’s case, I would say that it has strengthened it. The pandemic has given us the opportunity to work – although virtually on some occasions – more closely with our customers, whether on a personal banking level or through the Paycheck Protection Program. This crisis has sparked our creativity and flexibility regarding products in order to help our clients.

PBN: How is BankNewport balancing the need to give back to the community and meet requirements of the Community Reinvestment Act with a potential shortage of cash flow amid a low-interest rate environment and economic uncertainty?

Diaz-Jusino: BankNewport’s commitment to the community is an integral part of our mission, and one that has only been strengthened during this challenging time. The board of directors, management team, and our employees are truly focused on making a difference in our communities.

We provided grants totaling $350,000 to the Rhode Island Foundation and United Way for the RI COVID-19 Response Fund and to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. In addition, to redirecting over $79,000 in sponsorship funds earmarked for nonprofit fundraising events to help the organizations meet their immediate needs. We have supported our customers and communities through the years, and we will continue to do so for generations to come.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com