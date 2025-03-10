Five Questions With: Carole Billington

By
-
CAROLE BILLINGTON was recently named chief nursing officer and president of Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, which Brown University Health purchased in October 2024. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH

Carole Billington was recently named president and chief nursing officer of Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, which Brown University Health purchased in October 2024. Billington spoke with Providence Business News about her new role. PBN: What are your priorities now that you are serving as Saint Anne’s permanent president and chief nursing officer? BILLINGTON:

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR