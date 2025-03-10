Five Questions With: Carole Billington

Carole Billington was recently named president and chief nursing officer of Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, which Brown University Health purchased in October 2024. Billington spoke with Providence Business News about her new role.
PBN: What are your priorities now that you are serving as Saint Anne’s permanent president and chief nursing officer?
BILLINGTON:
Saint Anne’s Hospital has a long history of providing high-quality, patient-centered care with kindness and compassion to our diverse community. This aligns well with Brown University Health’s commitment to providing “wow care”: creating a patient experience that includes access to coordinated services, safe care in every interaction and an emphasis on communication with patients and families. For many years, this has been the hallmark of patient care at Saint Anne’s, resulting in numerous national recognitions for patient safety and patient satisfaction.
While we continue to focus on providing “wow care,” we also are focused on our integration with Brown Health’s technologies and clinical programs. For example, this year we are working to align pharmacy and laboratory services. Administratively, we are converting certain parts of our infrastructure – such as electronic health records, information technologies and supply chain systems – to Brown Health’s technologies. These are exciting projects that will result in new efficiencies and will benefit our patients, families and team members.
PBN: How has Brown Health purchasing Saint Anne’s affected your work?
BILLINGTON:
Transitioning to Brown Health has brought a new and positive energy for the future of Saint Anne’s. We now belong to a system that emphasizes the value of community hospitals but also brings the strength of Brown Health’s academic teaching hospitals. This will allow us to build on our own foundation of well-established programs, exceptional care and solid reputation as a leading community hospital.
PBN: Are there other differences being part of Brown Health?
BILLINGTON:
With three teaching hospitals associated with the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Brown Health’s emphasis on innovation and research is exciting. We’re beginning to access new resources and work with leaders in their specialties that will ultimately grow our own programs and benefit our community.
Brown Health’s focus on community is very much in keeping with Saint Anne’s philosophy. We’re reenergizing partnerships and realigning with area organizations to build resources that are designed to create a healthier community.
PBN: What made you want to become president and chief nursing officer?
BILLINGTON:
Since my initial role as a staff nurse at Saint Anne’s, I’ve had progressively responsible experience at all levels of clinical and administrative hospital operations. Most recently, I served as chief operating officer/chief nursing officer, which enabled me to work closely with hospital presidents, boards of directors and the medical staff, as well as employees and the community. These experiences, plus my intimate knowledge of Saint Anne’s as a vital part of the health care community, prepared me well to lead Saint Anne’s into this new chapter.
PBN: What are your long-term goals as president and chief nursing officer of Saint Anne’s Hospital?
BILLINGTON:
Saint Anne’s goals mirror Brown Health’s strategic priorities: Deliver wow care, innovate with data and technology, foster healthier communities and ensure financial resiliency. Saint Anne’s solid foundation of high-quality health care, an engaging and rewarding work environment, and inspiring and dedicated team members at all levels of the organization positions us well to grow as part of Brown Health.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com
