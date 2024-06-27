Five Questions With: Christy Querceto

Christy Querceto became a Rhode Island real estate agent in 2021, quickly becoming a top producer for Residential Properties Ltd., after joining the real estate firm‘s Providence office shortly into her career. Prior to becoming a realtor, Querceto worked for more than four years at Robert Half International, last as an assistant vice president for its Accountemps divisions in the Harvard Square, Cambridge, and Providence branches. Before that, over the span of two years, Querceto was director of operations for Cotti-Johnson HVAC Inc. in Taunton. Born in Bristol and raised in Barrington, Querceto holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Rhode Island, and she now lives in Dighton, Mass.

PBN: What’s your outlook or forecast for the Providence real estate market for 2024?

QUERCETO: The Providence housing market has remained “hot” into 2024 and doesn’t show signs of cooling anytime soon. Frustratingly low inventory has perpetuated the ultra competitive, bidding frenzies that we saw throughout 2023. While interest rates have risen significantly this year, a general indicator that a competitive market will simmer down, lack of inventory has kept the heat turned up with many buyers competing for the same property. With the Fed announcing no change or drop in rates once again this month, and only one rate drop predicted at the end of this year, I do not imagine much will change in terms of market climate between now and then.

PBN: What are some of the biggest challenges that you and your fellow Rhode Island realtors are facing right now?

QUERCETO: In the same vein as above, low inventory and frenzied market conditions continue to be a big pain point for buyer’s agents and buyers alike. Because properties are selling so quickly and oftentimes for significantly over asking price, many times with waived contingencies, it has become increasingly difficult for buyers to compete. Sometimes even getting in to see a property before an offer deadline is not possible in this market. I work hard to educate my buyer clients from the very beginning of the process on current market conditions, and explain how we can be most effective and competitive in a difficult market, while still working hard to protect their interests and set realistic expectations along the way.

PBN: Are you and others here in Rhode Island facing a lack of inventory? What’s your sense on this, and how do you deal with this current inventory level?

QUERCETO: Yes, inventory is still critically low. Homeowners that are in a logical season of life to either downsize, upgrade, or make another change are hesitant to give up their interest rates in the mid twos for the substantially higher rates of today and are staying put. As a result, homebuyers have very little to choose from and the multiple offer, escalated bid situations have been the norm. Working with an experienced agent that can provide valuable education to buyers and sellers is key in navigating this market. Setting realistic expectations, honest communication and strategic negotiations are a must.

PBN: What would be your advice to a new real estate agent that was just licensed in Rhode Island?

QUERCETO: Buckle up! All jokes aside, this market is not for the faint of heart and taking the responsibility that we have as realtors lightly would be a great disservice to our clients. To become a local market expert, you have to be immersed daily in these ever changing market conditions. Study new listings and notice the trends. Attend open houses, tour as many properties in your market as possible and take note of what they sell for, shadow agents that are having success and ask what they are doing. To succeed in this market is to be active and to stay educated!

PBN: What was your favorite real estate transaction of 2023 and why?

QUERCETO: At the risk of sounding cliche, I really cannot name a favorite transaction. I sold 40 sides all over Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts in 2023. Some transactions were silky smooth and others were incredibly difficult. But every single opportunity I have been given by a buyer or seller, to represent them in the most crucial financial transaction of their life, has been an incredible blessing and is always a learning experience. As I scrolled through the list to try to identify one favorite, every single one brought lessons to mind that have become another layer in the foundation that I serve my clients from. I am incredibly grateful for every opportunity and take the responsibility very seriously.

