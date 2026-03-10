Five Questions With: Desmond A. Ranglin

Desmond A. Ranglin serves as vice president and branch manager regional team leader of Bristol County Savings Bank’s new downtown Providence office at 5 Exchange St., which houses the bank’s Providence branch and Commercial Loan Office.
A Rhode Island–based banking professional with more than 20 years of experience in financial services, Ranglin most recently served as vice president and branch manager at Santander Bank in downtown Providence and previously held management roles at Sovereign Bank in Cranston and Walpole, Mass. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Roger Williams University and resides in Cranston.
PBN: You are leading Bristol County Savings Bank’s new downtown Providence office – what makes this location strategic, and what kind of customers are you most focused on reaching first?
RANGLIN:
It’s a privilege to lead Bristol County Savings Bank’s new branch in the heart of downtown Providence. Our location is not only symbolic of our commitment to Rhode Island, but it also places us in the financial district, making it highly accessible for professionals and local businesses seeking personalized service.
My roots in Providence run deep – my entire family lives here, and I’ve spent decades building relationships throughout the area. From our first-floor commercial office, we’re ready to serve customers who work nearby with customized banking solutions.
My focus is on nurturing long-standing relationships while attracting new clients, especially those looking to scale their business accounts through offerings like Free Business Checking, Express Business Loans, and commercial loans. As a community bank, putting the customer first is at the core of everything we do.
PBN: What excites you the most about stepping into this role in Providence?
RANGLIN:
I am genuinely excited to lead the Rhode Island region and our Providence team. It brings me great joy to represent an organization devoted to giving back and helping people. Growing the business is my passion, and serving in a community that has been home to me since I relocated from Jamaica 38 years ago is incredibly meaningful. I look forward to blending my talent, expertise and community-oriented approach with BCSB’s values, and to making a positive impact in the city I love.
PBN: You have led branches at Santander and Sovereign. What is one leadership lesson from those roles that you are bringing directly into this new job?
RANGLIN:
A key leadership lesson I’ve learned is that growth and adaptability are essential. No single leadership style defines success – effective leaders must adjust to constant change and diverse needs.
I lead with integrity and accountability, setting clear goals for myself and my team. My approach integrates styles shaped by deep relationships with customers and the community: customer centricity, collaboration, pace setting, transparency and coaching. Balancing these ensures we meet the unique needs of our team and our business.
PBN: Community engagement is a big part of your background – from scholarships to diaspora work. How do you translate that into day-to-day banking?
RANGLIN:
Community engagement and diaspora work are values I learned from my parents and are central to how I approach banking. I am thrilled that BCSB shares this commitment. Every day, I weave community engagement into our work – whether through financial literacy programs, sponsoring local initiatives and grants, volunteering, or mentoring. I proudly promote the BCSB brand among both the local community and the diaspora.
PBN: A year from now, what does success look like for the Providence office?
RANGLIN:
For Bristol County Savings Bank, real success in our first year means becoming a household name and a trusted partner in Rhode Island. We’ll achieve this by fostering continuous team development through coaching and strengthening collaboration with business partners. Ultimately, our success is defined by delivering premier service and building lasting relationships with our customers and the community.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.