Five Questions With: Donald M. Hartley

Donald M. Hartley is a financial adviser with LPL Financial* who was recently named an employee of a new subsidiary of BankNewport known as OceanPoint Investment Solutions.

Through a partnership between LPL and BankNewport, the bank will be able to provide fee-based investment advisory services to customers, as well as access to investment resources, tools, research and technology, including an online, self-guided wealth portal.

PBN: You have over 16 years of experience in investment services. How will you draw from this experience, or specific roles, in your new position with OceanPoint Investment Solutions?

HARTLEY: Experience has taught me that this is an ever-changing and expanding industry. I draw value from my experience to meet the new and different challenges that our customers face using comprehensive, practical solutions that strive for positive outcomes over time. Consumers have a better understanding of technology, the investment environment and global economics than ever before, and I stand ready to position our customers to work toward the best outcomes on a risk-adjusted basis.

- Advertisement -

PBN: What makes your advisory role with OceanPoint Investment Solutions different than your other advising positions, if anything?

HARTLEY: Being in an advisory role comes with fiduciary responsibility, acting in the best interest of our customers, providing trusted investment advisory services solely on what is appropriate for them – this aspect of my work hasn’t changed. What is different, however, are the extensive resources that I have available as a result of the relationship BankNewport has with LPL Financial. I can present leading-edge investment programs designed to meet the client right where they are, that addresses their distinctive needs and help bring them to the next successful chapter of their lives.

PBN: How does this new offering from BankNewport complement the bank’s existing services and business lines? What does it add?

HARTLEY: Since BankNewport now provides access to investment products and services, I have the ability to holistically deepen my relationships with customers. Under OceanPoint Investment Solutions, I can help create personalized financial strategies that align with the lifestyle goals they have in mind.

Planning for one’s own and or their family’s financial future is one of the most important things that we’ll ever do. Whether a client prefers specialized investment attention, or decides to choose a “robo” automated portfolio-management option, the OceanPoint Investment Solutions team of advisers are committed to educating clients so that they gain a deeper understanding of their investment options and solutions for every stage of life and financial circumstances.

PBN: What is the key demographic of customers OceanPoint Investment Solutions hopes to attract?

HARTLEY: Over the years, BankNewport customer feedback has consistently requested a wealth-management solution. The addition of OceanPoint Investment Solutions fulfills this need for existing customers, while potentially attracting new relationships.

PBN: Why should customers choose to invest with OceanPoint Investment Solutions over another wealth manager or financial adviser?

HARTLEY: Through BankNewport’s relationship with LPL Financial, customers will have strategic support and access to a broad range of competitive fee-based investment advisory services, in addition to access to industry-leading, independent investment research and tools, resources and technology that includes an online self-guided wealth portal. Advisers with OceanPoint Investment Solutions will provide trusted investment advisory services solely on what we believe is appropriate for each client, further expanding our customer relationships.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

* LPL Financial, which is separate and unaffiliated from BankNewport and OceanPoint Insurance Solutions, is a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer which may offer products and services using OceanPoint Investment Solutions.