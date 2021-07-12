Five Questions With: Dr. Tsewang Gyurmey

Dr. Tsewang Gyurmey, chief medical officer of PACE Organization of Rhode Island, discusses how the nonprofit health plan handled the COVID-19 pandemic, and its resulting low rates of infection among members and staff.

PACE-RI, which provides care for people 55 and older in their homes, reported about a 19% infection rate during the height of the pandemic, and a 3% death rate. That’s compared to a 58.5% infection rate in nursing homes nationwide, and a nearly 12% death rate, according to data from the National PACE Association.

PBN: How did PACE-RI manage to keep its COVID-19 infection rate so low during the height of the pandemic?

GYURMEY: Our organization acted quickly to adapt our health services when the pandemic began. We provided care to participants at home whenever possible and used telemedicine to monitor their needs. We expanded our partnership with Meals on Wheels [of Rhode Island] and our board members made some grocery store trips to ensure participants were well-fed at home.

- Advertisement -

We also provided care packages with cleaning supplies, masks and do-at-home activities to help provide peace of mind. Finally, we provided personal protective equipment not only to our staff but also to home care agencies supporting our participants. The PACE model allows us to be flexible, and our team worked hard to ensure every participant had the support they needed to stay safe at home.

PBN: What sort of feedback were PACE’s providers getting from patients on COVID-19, and did patients on the whole continue to see providers during that time?

GYURMEY: The general sentiment was well-captured by one of our participants who said, “If it wasn’t for PACE during COVID, I would have lost my mind. They made sure we were all cared for safely. They did such a phenomenal job. I have never seen such a hardworking group of people in my life. I am so proud of them.”

Our doctors, nurses, CNAs [certified nursing assistants] and homemakers made home visits when appropriate and brought participants into our health center if necessary.

We never closed our Providence day center and were able to continue to support participants who would not be safe at home alone during the day. We also took in clients from other day centers whose usual centers were closed and needed a secure place to be.

PBN: How many PACE-RI providers were diagnosed with COVID-19, and what was the protocol once a provider became infected?

GYURMEY: Our providers had an excellent record of safety despite the unique challenges of the past 16 months. Only 17 of our direct care staff – doctors, nurses, social workers, CNAs, activities team – were diagnosed with COVID-19 in that time.

The organization put in place strict protocols for exposed individuals and potential infections. These included rapid testing requirements for those who were exposed and quarantining for individuals who tested positive. Our tracing indicated that none of our COVID-positive participants contracted the virus from our staff as a result.

PBN: Has PACE-RI seen a recent uptick in participation from older adults eager to stay out of nursing home settings as they age?

GYURMEY: Over the past year, we enrolled a near-record number of new participants, opened a new day center in Newport, and purchased and nearly completed renovations on a new building in East Providence (opening in August).

The pandemic has put the safety and health needs of older adults front and center, and we are proud to be an answer for families across the state. The move away from congregant living and toward community-based care is one that many people are telling us they want to make, if possible.

PBN: Is PACE-RI still on track to open its new headquarters in East Providence in August? What sort of preparations are being made right now?

GYURMEY: Yes, the renovations are going well for our new health clinic, adult day center and headquarters in East Providence. Getting supplies and materials has been a challenge at times, but the team at Case Construction has been great to work with and we will be opening in late August.

The preparations required a total makeover on the inside and we are excited to have worked with Vision 3 Architects and many foundations and donors to create a space and experience that will delight. We believe we offer a better approach to aging for many and are eager to share it with more families.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.