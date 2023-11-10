Five Questions With: Eva-Marie Mancuso

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

Eva-Marie Mancuso | Director, John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University 1. You were recently appointed director of the Chafee Center. What attracted you to leading the organization? While part of the governor’s staff, I had the opportunity to come to the Chafee Center to assist. While here for the last couple…