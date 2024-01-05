Five Questions With: Fara Warner

I want to support and scale Metcalf’s important mission to support journalists in their understanding of climate and environment science and in supporting inclusion and equity in science communication. This mission is increasingly critical as we face the global climate emergency.We … must listen to communities most affected by global warming and engage with the scientists who are working with them. The doom-and-gloom approach to covering climate is creating apathy instead of agency. If we want people to act, we can’t bury them in despair. We have an opportunity – and a responsibility – to support communities and catalyze action that will help them be resilient and ready.Understanding the science of climate is a challenge, as it’s always evolving. Metcalf is already a leader in providing this training, but scaling our ability to provide more training will help address this challenge on a global level. Mental health is one of the biggest challenges journalists face in covering the climate emergency. Journalists are exhausted, especially those who cover extreme weather events and climate-related disasters. ...We need to support them in understanding how to continue their important work and protect their health.We are fortunate to have another staff member joining Metcalf this fall. Emily Cribas will be joining us to lead our inclusive science communication work. We are moving into our second-year cohort of the SciComm Identities Project Fellowship, a National Science Foundation-funded fellowship designed to train pre-tenure faculty of color to communicate their science to the public.I’ve spent my career in journalism and Metcalf offers this wonderful opportunity to dive into the intersectional work of bringing journalists and scientists together. I can build on my knowledge of journalism while diving deep into the world of climate and environment science. You don’t often find that opportunity in one job.