Five Questions With: Francesca Corsinetti

Francesca Corsinetti is the founder of The Sports OT LLC, a Johnston-based organization she launched in 2022 that focuses on occupational therapy and mental health services for athletes.
Corsinetti, a former high school and collegiate basketball player, earned her doctorate degree in occupational therapy from Johnson & Wales University. She spoke with Providence Business News about The Sports OT, its services and how mental health challenges with athletes should be brought to the forefront.
PBN: What was the impetus in launching The Sports OT in 2022? How did you recognize there was a need for mental health services for athletes in Rhode Island?
CORSINETTI:
It stemmed from a growing recognition of the mental health challenges faced by athletes, particularly in the context of Rhode Island, as well as New England, where there was a noticeable gap in mental health services tailored specifically for current and former amateur and professional athletes.
Around the time of The Sports OT’s launch, there was increasing awareness nationwide about the mental health struggles athletes were facing. High-profile cases of athletes speaking out about mental health challenges – including an increase in athlete suicides – highlighted the urgency of addressing this issue within sports. While there were general mental health services available in Rhode Island, there was a clear lack of specialized care designed to meet the unique needs of athletes.
As a former high school and collegiate basketball player, and as a current local high school basketball coach, I have witnessed and experienced many of the mental health struggles that athletes face daily. When I was a player, I struggled with not only the anxiety of performing well, but with managing the many roles throughout my life: as an athlete, a student, a daughter, a sister and a friend.
I had a life event when I was playing basketball in college that led to me having to take some time off the court. That was really hard. Through extensive reflection and continued education around mental health, I wanted to combine my passion for sports and my doctorate in occupational therapy to become an outlet for athletes like myself who need support during and after sports participation but do not know where to begin.
PBN: What mental health services does The Sports OT provide and are they provided to those of all ages?
CORSINETTI:
The services we will provide are designed for athletes of all ages, from youth and high school athletes to collegiate and professional athletes, as well as those transitioning out of sports. It is really common in all ages. You would be surprised at how young mental health struggles happen, especially with the pressures on them to perform at the highest standard. I have seen mental health challenges as young as middle school and I have seen them as old as a retired professional athlete in their late 40s.
We work with athletes to create a plan that helps address and conquer the barriers they are facing so they can fully participate in their sport and live their life to its fullest potential. Some of the areas we focus on include managing roles, routines, social interaction skills, sustaining identity, managing injury and other conditions (i.e., anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder).
Our vision is to help future generations of athletes feel confident in seeking out and/or using the tools they need to maintain their mental health and cope on and off the court/field. Athletes are humans who are not defined by the sport they love to play. It is time we, as a society, recognize that.
PBN: What is the biggest contributing factor in athletes developing poor mental health?
CORSINETTI:
There are a multitude of contributing factors. Among them are time demands, athletic performance inconsistency, injury and return from injury, pressures leading up to the game, pressures to perform during competition and in the moment, playing time, social relationship and communication issues with teams and coaches, intensive and demanding parenting, potential of burnout, not having a positive support system, life balance, overload, finances, getting cut from tryouts, retirement from competitive sports, and allowing performance to define them as a person.
PBN: There have been some college athletes across the U.S. that have died by suicide. Do you feel mental health within athletics remains a crisis that hasn’t been talked a lot about? If so, why?
CORSINETTI:
Yes, mental health within athletics remains a significant crisis that often does not get the attention it deserves. Suicide is now the second-leading cause of death in athletes, especially collegiate athletes, with rates doubling over decades, according to a 2024 research study by the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
This crisis is sometimes not talked about enough due to a combination of factors, including the stigma associated with seeking help, lack of support/appropriate resources, the pressure to always perform, the emphasis on physical ability and performance in sport over mental well-being. The unrealistic pressures and demands on athletes can create a negative and doubting mindset that carries over into their everyday lives that leads to tragic outcomes, which could have been prevented.
PBN: What needs to change within athletics, either in amateur, college or professional, so that mental health can be fully addressed and understood?
CORSINETTI:
To fully address and understand mental health within athletics, several structural, cultural and educational changes need to happen at all levels – amateur, college and professional. This includes providing players access to proper resources, educating them on important symptoms to lookout for, and continuously emphasizing how normal it is to face mental health challenges.
It is also important to educate and train coaches, officials and guardians on how to support these athletes and what signs and symptoms to look out for. Treat your mind just like the rest of your body. You would not ignore a torn ACL, so why should you ignore mental health?
