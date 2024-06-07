Five Questions With: Jeffrey Swanson

By
-
Jeffrey Swanson  / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
Jeffrey Swanson  / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

Jeffrey Swanson | CEO, Valley Affordable Housing Corp.  1. You were appointed CEO in February. What are your goals for Valley Affordable Housing in the next year? VAHC is a nonprofit organization formed in 1995 with a mission to improve the housing stock, assist individuals to become homeowners and provide decent rental housing that is

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR