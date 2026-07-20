Five Questions With: Jennifer Hoffmann

Just nine months after Jennifer Hoffmann joined New England Medical Innovation Center as executive director, she has been named the Providence-based health tech incubator’s new president. The nonprofit supports healthcare startups with consulting and advisory services, including business valuations, program management and value proposition development.
Prior to joining NEMIC, Hoffmann served as the CEO of a maternal-fetal monitoring startup and co-founded a gastrointestinal health solutions company.
PBN: How will your role as president differ from your most recent position as executive director?
HOFFMAN:
What's changed is what I'm building toward. I lead NEMIC now, and I'm signaling where we're headed next. Over the past nine years, we at NEMIC have built a real ecosystem – the partnerships, the trusted relationships, the programs, the expert advisers, the processes that make commercialization possible.
My focus as president is commercializing innovation that changes lives and using that foundation to grow. I think of that work in terms of three E's: expand, elevate and empower.
Expand who we serve and how, from startups to large multinationals to investors, so more of the ecosystem can draw on our support from idea all the way through patient impact.
Elevate the story from innovation to commercialization, because that commercial viability lens from day one is what's unique about us and what actually gets innovations to patients.
And empower the people in our ecosystem – entrepreneurs, investors, partners – so the impact of what we've built is visible and felt. The title reflects that I'm the one carrying that forward.
PBN: How has your experience as a founder shaped your work as leader of an innovator and accelerator hub?
HOFFMAN:
I've made a point throughout my career to have experience on both sides of the table: as an operator building something from scratch, and as someone supporting other people's ventures. That founder experience is what lets me sit across from an entrepreneur and actually understand what they're up against, the sleepless nights, the moment you realize your runway is shorter than you thought, the pressure of making a decision with incomplete information.
It's easy to give advice from the outside. It's different when you've lived the tradeoffs yourself. That perspective shapes how NEMIC shows up for founders. We're not just handing out resources. We're trying to be the support we wish we'd had.
PBN: Which kinds of healthcare organizations are increasingly reaching out to use NEMIC resources?
HOFFMAN:
Many more people are calling. We're seeing large multinational companies, some looking for a foothold in the innovation ecosystem, others asking us to train their teams on innovation itself.
Venture capital firms are bringing us in to conduct due diligence on potential investments. We're also hearing from a broader set of academic institutions, plus more international companies and regional startups reaching out. We have experienced a 7x increase in demand for our services compared to when we first began, which is a healthy indication that we are on the right track.
PBN: What gap in the healthcare startup ecosystem do you see NEMIC working to fill?
HOFFMAN:
It's genuinely hard to be a founder. People approach us all the time, and one of the biggest problems is that they don't know who's good to work with or what steps actually need to come next. We've watched too many founders spend money they didn't need to spend, or take steps that ended up costing them later, simply because no one told them there was a better way. That's the gap we're built to close.
Our entrepreneur membership program, which has three tiers, means founders can tap into NEMIC's network anytime, without having to be formally enrolled in one of our programs. That opens the door to a much broader range of founders, both geographically and in terms of where they are in their timeline, to engage with us on their own terms.
PBN: What are the most common challenges facing healthcare startups and entrepreneurs today, and how does NEMIC provide support for them?
HOFFMAN:
Capital access is on everyone's mind right now. We work to get entrepreneurs investor-ready first, then make the right introductions, rather than just handing out a list of names.
Finding the right team is the second big one, which is why we built a fractional executive matching service, so companies can bring on experienced leadership without committing to a full-time hire before they're ready.
And regulatory, clinical and reimbursement questions come up in nearly every conversation we have. We address that directly through fee-for-service consulting, so founders get real answers instead of guessing.
Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at Kannermascolo@PBN.com.