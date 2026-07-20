Five Questions With: Jennifer Hoffmann

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JENNIFER HOFFMANN joined the New England Medical Innovation Center in September as its executive director before being promoted to the organization’s presidential role in June. / COURTESY NEW ENGLAND MEDICAL INNOVATION CENTER

Just nine months after Jennifer Hoffmann joined New England Medical Innovation Center as executive director, she has been named the Providence-based health tech incubator’s new president. The nonprofit supports healthcare startups with consulting and advisory services, including business valuations, program management and value proposition development.  Prior to joining NEMIC, Hoffmann served as the CEO of a maternal-fetal monitoring startup and co-founded a gastrointestinal health solutions company.

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