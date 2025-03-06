Five Questions With: Jennifer Lemme

Jennifer Lemme is the president of the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors for 2025. Lemme is also a Realtor with RE/MAX Town and Country in Cumberland. She got into the real estate business after spending more than 15 years in the mortgage industry, owning and operating a small business. Before becoming president of the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors, Lemme served on various committees as part of the group. She is licensed to practice real estate in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. She is also a director of the Cumberland/Lincoln Lions Club International.So far, serving as president of the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors has been a productive and rewarding experience. The beginning of the year has brought changes in leadership, new chairs for our committees, and adjustments to the evolving real estate landscape. Having volunteered for nearly 10 years, this role allows me to work closely with incredible Realtors and staff to execute our mission. Looking ahead, we're preparing for our largest event of the year on April 10 – our charity fundraiser and awards banquet at Kirkbrae Country Club. Each year, we select a local nonprofit to support, and this year we are working to raise funds to support the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, which helps provide food resources to close to 2,000 families each month. Volunteering and giving back to the community is a core value of our association.One of the biggest challenges right now for both Realtors and our clients is the combination of limited inventory and higher interest rates. Many buyers and sellers are feeling discouraged. The low inventory is driving up prices, and yet we’re still seeing multiple offers on homes. Sellers who want to downsize are hesitant because current interest rates would mean giving up their low mortgage rates, making a smaller home almost as costly. Additionally, there’s a shortage of new construction, and in some areas, a lack of available lots is forcing builders to look elsewhere.My best tip for prospective home sellers in Rhode Island is to choose a reputable agent who is a Realtor, a member of the National Association of Realtors and has experience selling homes similar to yours. It’s also important that your agent has strong communication skills and responds promptly, especially once your home is listed. Don’t hesitate to ask any questions you may have – there’s no such thing as a dumb question. Also, be sure to provide all the details about your home during the listing process. The more information shared, the better your agent can assist you in selling your home.It's crucial for home sellers to work with a reputable real estate agent who has experience and knows how to effectively market and sell their property. As a seller, you may have an advantage due to the number of buyers in the marketplace, but it’s more than simply accepting the highest offer. An experienced agent will guide you through the entire process to ensure a successful sale.Before the settlement, there was some uncertainty among agents about the potential changes. However, thanks to the support from NAR [National Association of Realtors], RIAR [Rhode Island Association of Realtors], our local boards and brokerages, we had many training opportunities to better understand and adapt to the new rules. These resources helped us navigate the changes with confidence, and I, personally, felt well prepared to serve consumers, including taking the time to familiarize myself with the new forms. In real estate, as in life, change is inevitable, and it’s important to embrace it and adapt. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.