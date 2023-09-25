Five Questions With: Kristen Connolly and J. Hogue

Earlier this summer, Lifespan Corp., Rhode Island’s largest health care system, appeared in Nielsen Norman Group’s list of top 10 intranet systems in the world. To design its intranet, Lifespan partnered with its digital design and development partner, Providence-based Oomph Inc. Lifespan’s updated intranet was designed with a focus on supporting two “speeds of work” – employees who need quick access to resources and those who use it to feel more connected with their co-workers.

Among the members of the team responsible for designing Lifespan’s award-winning intranet are Lifespan’s digital director, Kristen Connolly, and J. Hogue, Oomph director of design and user experience.

PBN: With Lifespan serving as the state’s largest health care system, what is the importance of having an effective intranet design?

CONNOLLY: As the state’s largest health system, which includes the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center (Rhode Island Hospital), it’s critical that Lifespan staff can access the information, resources and applications they need to provide patient care, and that these are available 24/7 whenever and wherever they need them.

The Lifespan intranet provides a gateway to critical resources for Lifespan’s more than 17,000 employees, from office and business staff to clinicians providing direct patient care. At Lifespan, the intranet has more than 1 million views each month and serves as the internal information hub for the entire system. An effective intranet design means that staff can easily find and access critical tools and resources they need to perform their jobs every day, with minimal effort, so that they have more time to focus on delivering health with care.

PBN: How does this intranet design expand upon Lifespan’s previous intranet design to benefit staff and patients?

CONNOLLY: Our previous intranet design project, which was completed in 2018, involved rebuilding the intranet site Lifespan had used since 1997. The result was the first Lifespan intranet on a single, unified content platform.

When we built that site, we created it with a view to the future; we built it so that it would be easier to incorporate functionality in the next iteration that wasn’t yet available. When we had the opportunity to build our new site, we were able to take advantage of advances in technology, both in general and at Lifespan specifically, to build in that functionality.

I think the most significant update was making the site available to staff on any device, including outside of Lifespan’s network. This was a game changer for accessibility. The new site design is completely accessible on mobile devices to accommodate that. We also built a new staff directory that includes smart paging that can distinguish between text and alpha pagers.

We built an entirely new homepage newsfeed to accommodate the roughly 100 news stories and announcements that are posted each month and created sites for each hospital so that staff [members] at those locations have a place to see information specific to them. We took the already popular “favorites” feature, which allows staff to add pages and tools to a personal list for easy reference, and put it on the homepage of the new site so that staff [members] have one less click to their most-used tools and information.

We were able to use site analytics that we didn’t have previously to surface the most-used applications on the homepage, to make them easier to find and get to. We have more than 150 staff [members] who update parts of the intranet with information about their departments and services, and we were able to expand the design choices that they had for their pages so that they are able to present their information in the best way for their specific audiences.

These are just a few of the updates that expanded the previous site’s functionality. We have gotten positive feedback about the changes and the ability of staff to find things more easily on the new site.

PBN: How did the collaboration between Oomph and Lifespan begin and given the success of the intranet, are there plans for a partnership in the future?

CONNOLLY: We have worked with Oomph for more than 15 years on various digital projects, both public and for staff. Oomph helped us build and launch the current Lifespan.org public site and continuously expand … its functionality over the past three years. Oomph also designed and built our previous intranet site, so we were able to save time because the Oomph team was already very familiar with how the site was built and what we needed to achieve.

We continue to work with Oomph to maintain both our public and intranet sites, and also to provide 24/7 support for any unexpected issues. Oomph has been a key digital partner over the years, and we will continue to rely on the team’s expertise in 2024.

PBN: What are some of the challenges that arise when developing an intranet and how were Oomph and Lifespan able to overcome these?

HOGUE: One of the common challenges included getting the right people to the table for important conversations. We had very high buy-in from Lifespan management, but in a clinical setting, time with patient care staff will always be difficult. They are very busy people with very important jobs. We had to infer and verify quite a bit of second-hand information, as well as weigh the conversations we were able to have with clinical staff heavily in order to have a statistical balance of input from all types of employees.

Another challenge was the sheer technical complexity of a highly critical set of tools like this. Security had to be high while access needed to be open to the right individuals, both on and off the hospital campus.

The previous intranet was available only from within the Lifespan network, but this new one had to be more open in a post-COVID world to support working from home. With that comes more complexity in security and access credentials. Working with partner teams at Lifespan, planning ahead and planning to uncover additional unknowns were tactics that mitigated the complexities.

PBN: The intranet is designed for what Lifespan calls “two speeds of work” – employees who need to access resources quickly and those whose time is more flexible and can use the intranet to establish a community. What are some of the features Oomph designed to support these different kinds of employees?

HOGUE: The intranet “favorites” feature, which is personalized by each individual employee and follows their login from one computer workstation to another, was built so that employees could find what they need in one to two clicks. While common tasks for all employees were highlighted in the toolbar, personalization was very important to consider so each employee could make the intranet their own.

The intranet “job tools,” “clinical tools,” “staff directory” and “search” features were all designed to support speed. Each uses similar user experience and design patterns so that employees can use an interface once and learn how it works everywhere.

On the other side, we knew that fostering culture was an important counterpoint to the speed needed to deliver critical care. The “news” feature, photo gallery and bulletin board are a way to engage employees in between tasks or during breaks. We knew that recognition programs were popular content destinations for Lifespan employees, so we focused on those areas too.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.