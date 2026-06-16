Five Questions with: Leland R. Merrill

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LELAND R. MERRILL, senior vice president and chief lending officer at Centreville Bank, has helped guide the bank’s recent growth, including its expansion in Providence and Pawtucket. / COURTESY CENTREVILLE BANK

Leland R. Merrill joined Centreville Bank as senior vice president and chief lending officer in 2022. With more than 25 years of experience in community and regional banking, including leadership roles at BankNewport and Citizens Bank, he oversees Centreville’s commercial lending strategy throughout Rhode Island and Connecticut and has helped support the West Warwick-based bank’s

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