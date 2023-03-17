Five Questions With: Rachel Miller

By
-
Rachel Miller/PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Rachel Miller/PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Rachel Miller | President, Providence City Council 1. You identify as a queer woman and are the first LGBTQ council president in city history. What significance does this hold? Attacks on LGBTQ community members are on the rise around the country. There are too many young people and adults who do not feel safe sharing their whole…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display