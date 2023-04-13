Five Questions With: Renee Moussally

Renee Moussally is a real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate based in East Greenwich, who specializes in working with clients who are going through serious, disruptive life events, such as a divorce or having to move into a nursing home.

Emphasizing her ability to “communicate with empathy,” Moussally has been a real estate professional for six years in Rhode Island, also marketing herself as a “luxury specialist” with a “true understanding of affluent buyers and sellers.”

PBN: You have said that there’s a lot of misinformation that’s being spread about the real estate market regarding high interest rates and low inventory. So what’s the truth about the present R.I. real estate market?

MOUSSALLY: No one has a crystal ball to see what will be coming our way, but real estate history shows that interest rates will always go up and down, demand will change from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market, and then back to a seller’s market, and back and forth. It will always be the right time for certain people to sell or buy. Really, it all depends on the customer’s finances and motivation for selling or buying.

- Advertisement -

The truth is the rate can be temporary and you can refinance when interest rates go back down, but if you don’t pursue the home you love now, then you may have regrets later. The best option is to make sure you speak with a knowledgeable mortgage person and become aware of the true facts and not just what the media wants you to believe. At the end of the day, you must be comfortable with your payment and the home you choose.

PBN: You have a focus on clients buying and selling luxury homes. How do you define “luxury homes” and what are buyers looking for in a real estate professional when buying or selling a luxury home?

MOUSSALLY: Luxury buyers and sellers possess a keen appreciation for quality, along with a superior eye for detail that makes their homes not just special, but exceptional. A luxury home is one that is in pristine condition, in a desirable location and one that the elite can afford.

As a certified Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Luxury collection specialist, I believe that selling a luxury home should be a luxury experience. I understand that the home isn’t just part of the family history, but it’s also a significant investment. This is why it’s important to have the power of a world-class brand in your corner.

PBN: You also specialize in helping clients who are going through serious or volatile life events. What kind of events are we talking about and what kind of tools do you offer to make what could be a tumultuous process much easier than it otherwise could be?

MOUSSALLY: No transaction is the same; but despite that, I always demonstrate compassion, patience and search for resources to make the process as smooth as possible. I listen intently to all their needs and then we brainstorm together to meet our end goal. If an obstacle comes my way, I work even harder to overcome it so that my customer succeeds.

PBN: What has been one of your favorite real estate transactions in recent years that you could tell us about, and what made that deal so memorable?

MOUSSALLY: All my transactions are memorable to me and a great learning experience. Even when a transaction faces numerous obstacles, I enjoy problem-solving and helping reach the end goal of getting to the closing table. Nothing is more satisfying than seeing the big smile on my customer’s face when they sell or buy a home.

One of my best attributes is remembering my customers well and developing everlasting friendships. I love to hear how they create new memories with their friends and loved ones or see pictures of the little ones having their first major milestones in a home I helped them find; it’s a gratifying sensation that can’t be put into words but is totally rewarding. More rewarding than any amount of compensation.

PBN: What are some tips you have for prospective Rhode Island home sellers in this current market to make their property more appealing to buyers?

MOUSSALLY: It is essential to make sure your home is clutter free and clean to make the potential new owner feel right at home at first sight. Do not get discouraged if at the first open house you do not receive an offer; with the higher interest rates and lack of inventory, buyers want to put a little more thought into it before submitting their highest and best offer. Just know, I will be in your corner every step of the way.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.