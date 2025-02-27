Five Questions With: Rhonda Mesenbourg

By
-
RHONDA MESENBOURG, co-owner and broker associate at Alpern and Mesenbourg, is president of the Newport County Board of Realtors for 2025. / COURTESY ALPERN AND MESENBOURG

Rhonda Mesenbourg is president of the Newport County Board of Realtors for 2025. She is also co-owner and broker associate at Alpern and Mesenbourg based in South Kingstown. Mesenbourg was honored as the Realtor of the Year for 2024 by the Newport County Board of Realtors. Previously, she worked at Keller Williams Realty, Coldwell Banker

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR