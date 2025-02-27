Five Questions With: Rhonda Mesenbourg

Rhonda Mesenbourg is president of the Newport County Board of Realtors for 2025. She is also co-owner and broker associate at Alpern and Mesenbourg based in South Kingstown. Mesenbourg was honored as the Realtor of the Year for 2024 by the Newport County Board of Realtors. Previously, she worked at Keller Williams Realty, Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes, and Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.It is truly an honor to be the president of NCBR. I have been involved over the past several years working on the Education [Committee] and RPAC [Realtors Political Action Committee], and in various roles on our Executive Committee. Working alongside the talented leaders before me has prepared me for this important role and allows me to be able to lead and inspire our members through the challenges that Realtors and consumers face today. Our committees are hard at work bringing value to our members, consumers and our communities on a variety of levels. Their achievements include helping our agent members to continue to grow and be experts in their field, and building strong community ties through outreach, volunteerism and support.While we are seeing an increased average for the number of days on market, as well as some homes selling below their asking price, low inventory continues to be one of our largest challenges. Many buyers continue to face sharp competition when writing offers, especially in the lower-range price points. With home values and interest rates continuing to rise, buyers can face uncertainty regarding their ability to afford a new home. The largest challenge for sellers goes back to low inventory. Many sellers are faced with the uncertainty of where they will move to when they sell their current property.My best advice to any prospective home seller is to work with a reputable real estate professional who can guide you through the process from start to finish. Preparing your home to be show-ready with staging and professional photos, ensuring it is priced appropriately for the current market, and having an impactful marketing plan are a few of the areas that working with a Realtor will have you at an advantage. While it continues to be a seller’s market, it is extremely important to have your home priced correctly and to have a knowledgeable, trustworthy and organized agent who will put your best interest first and get your home sold for the most value, in the quickest amount of time and with as little stress as possible.This truly will make all the difference in the world. As real estate professionals, we are well-versed in all aspects of the homebuying and selling process. Every transaction is different, and every transaction has bumps along the way. It is extremely important to have a professional by your side who will rise to every situation, help you to break it down and decide how to proceed, whether it is to move forward or head in another direction. Our role is to guide you, be a liaison to all parties in the transaction, manage every detail and keep the transaction moving smoothly.The settlement meant some big changes in the way many National Association of Realtors [members] were doing business, highlighting both challenges and opportunities. With the settlement and new rules, comes an increased amount of transparency regarding professional fees and how buyers and their agents work together. Sellers have gained control over whether they might be willing to cover the professional fees for buyers’ agents. Buyers, however, in this new landscape, may face the challenge of having to cover an additional out-of-pocket expense to cover the professional fee of their buyer’s agent, resulting in them questioning whether they want or need professional representation. I have always believed in the value of sellers and buyers having their own representation and continue to believe that today, and work to educate clients on that philosophy. I believe, as Realtors, we need to work together and protect consumers to achieve a win-win situation for both sellers and buyers in every transaction. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.