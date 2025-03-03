Five Questions With: Roisin O’Mara

February is recognized as National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Roisin O’Mara, a clinical psychologist at the Butler Hospital Outpatient Department, spoke with Providence Business News about teen dating violence.
PBN: How prevalent is teen dating violence?
O’MARA:
The American Psychological Association reports that about 1 in 12 teens experience physical dating violence and about the same number face sexual dating violence. Other studies suggest rates may be higher, especially when accounting for psychological forms of abuse.
In one nationally representative study of young people ages 14 to 21, 51% of females and 43% of males reported being victims of at least one type of dating violence, while 50% of females and 35% of males reported perpetrating at least one type. Gender differences exist in both victimization and perpetration, with males more likely to enact sexual violence and females more likely to enact psychological violence.
PBN: What qualifies as teen dating violence?
O’MARA
: Physical violence: This involves any type of abuse that threatens or causes bodily harm, including pinching, hitting, shoving, kicking, or using/threatening with a weapon.
Emotional violence: Psychologists have yet to formulate a universally agreed upon definition of emotional violence/abuse, but they have identified a variety of forms this may take, including verbal abuse, intimidation and terrorization, humiliation and degradation, exploitation, harassment, rejection and withholding of affection, isolation, and excessive control.
Sexual violence: This can involve direct sexual violence such as rape, assault, or being forced to watch or perform in pornographic material against one’s will. Among teens, it often takes the form of being pressured/blackmailed into sending photographs that are sexual in nature and possibly disseminating them. Another example of sexual violence that can be common among teens is threatening to spread rumors if a partner rejects sex.
Stalking: Examples of stalking include uninvited visits to someone’s home or school, although more commonly among teenagers it involves one person stalking the other person’s social media, persistently calling, sending text messages and photos, and/or posting about the other person online without their consent.
PBN: What signs should someone look out for if they are worried a loved one is facing teen dating violence?
O’MARA:
Look for changes in a teen's mood, appearance, or activities for an indication that inter-partner abuse/violence could be happening. For example, withdrawing from the family or their peer group, a drop in grades, unexplained bruises, changes in hygiene habits, mood swings, excessive sadness, unusual irritability, or fearfulness could all be a sign that your teen is being victimized by a partner. Also, consider if they are being more secretive of their romantic partner; for example, if they no longer invite them to your home if the teen in question is your child.
PBN: What should someone do if they suspect teen dating violence?
O’MARA:
Given its high rate of prevalence, it is important for all adults to check in on how teens in their lives are being treated in their relationships. For this, open-ended questions are your friend. Instead of saying, “Is your partner abusing you?”; start out with, “How does your partner show respect in your relationship?” or ”How does your partner make you feel safe?” However, if you have direct signs that a teen is a victim of inter-partner violence, it is important to let them know your specific concerns and that you are a safe person for them to talk to if someone is hurting them and that you will help them if they are in trouble.
Start out the conversation by saying how much you care for them and want them to be safe and happy and then state your observations and concerns. Reassure them that they deserve to be in a relationship where they are treated with safety and respect. Let them know that if they are not comfortable talking to you, they can talk to [someone at] the Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) or a mental health professional who specializes in inter-partner violence.
PBN: What resources are available for those facing teen dating violence?
O’MARA:
For a list of therapists in your area, psychologoytoday.com and zencare.co are invaluable databases to find a professional for your youth teen to talk to. You can also call the number on the back of your insurance card to ask for a referral.
Butler Hospital also provides multiple levels of mental health care, and you can reach an intake coordinator 24/7 at (844) 401-0111.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com
