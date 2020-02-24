Five Questions With: Sarah Pagliarini

Rhode Island native Sarah Pagliarini is a nurse practitioner whose early career took her to Connecticut and Boston. Following a stint at The Miriam Hospital in Providence, Pagliarini worked in Texas and California before returning to her home state. She recently joined the staff at University Neurology.

Pagliarini discusses her return home and shares her thoughts on self-care for patients with neurological conditions.

PBN: You returned to Rhode Island after working as a family nurse practitioner in Los Angeles. What brought you back home?

PAGLIARINI: After having spent nine years in a major city like Los Angeles, I have found a new appreciation for all that Rhode Island has to offer. I love the quaintness of the state and its landscapes along with the familiarity and history of several landmarks.

On a personal note, I was in a serious car accident in September of 2018, which accelerated my timeline for moving home. Through that experience, I realized how important it is to be close to family when suffering from an illness or healing from an incident like this. Additionally, my parents are getting older – my mother has been managing a neurological condition for many years, my father was recently treated for prostate cancer and my sisters and brother have young children. I knew I would be much more effective with their healing and could have a greater impact on their lives if I was in closer proximity.

Ultimately, I think the family connection is much more powerful than the quaintness of the state. As I was contemplating this move, an opportunity had presented itself with Dr. [Joseph] Centofanti. He has an amazing reputation in this industry. I wanted to specialize and I couldn’t think of a better person to learn from. It truly felt as if everything fell into alignment.

PBN: What sorts of medical issues will you be focusing on at University Neurology?

PAGLIARINI: I typically treat diseases in the brain and spinal cord, peripheral nerves and muscles. I treat headaches, migraines, seizures, traumatic brain injuries, concussion, post-concussion syndrome, dementia, Parkinson’s and stroke. I do perform Botox injection for chronic migraines and I have been certified in Bioflex laser therapy that we are currently offering in the office.

PBN: What is it about a more holistic approach to medicine that appeals to you?

PAGLIARINI: Holistic health can be defined as an approach to life rather than focusing on illness or specific parts of the body. This ancient approach to health considers the whole person and how he or she interacts with his or her environment. Holistic medicine is a form of healing that considers the whole person – body, mind, spirit and emotions – in the quest for optimal health and wellness. A holistic provider may use all forms of health care, conventional medications, to alternative therapies such as acupuncture, discussion about food as medicine, or even learning how to breathe properly. There are many options to health care that can truly help people heal.

I love that I’m a well-rounded practitioner and I can open up a discussion about alternative options. I love recommending things that don’t require a prescription. I would say the most appealing thing about holistic medicine is that ultimately it teaches patients to take responsibility for their own health, what direction they want to go and how they want to heal themselves. I am simply here to navigate them through the process.

PBN: What is one self-care practice that you often recommend to patients with neurological issues?

PAGLIARINI: Meditation. Meditation. Meditation. Meditation has been practiced for thousands of years. Modern research is showing the powerful benefits of meditation, such as increased grey matter in the brain, a boosted immune system, significant relaxation in the nervous system and in some cases deeper restoration than sleep.

Different cultures have developed unique and special meditations – therefore there are a variety of different ways to meditate. They even have apps. One can literally start anywhere, anytime. It has been by far one of the most influential self-care practices I have incorporated into my life over the past 10 years.

I had inconsistently meditated for over 20 years. Eight years ago, I committed to daily meditation and now I will not skip a day. I am gently suggesting it to patients with chronic pain, migraines and neuropathy, even depression; the list is endless. Unfortunately, most people will say that they can’t meditate, that their “mind is too busy.” This is simply not true. Much like anything we do in life, we must practice. We are wired for resistance. Our brain will say no initially, but that passes with consistency. You have to practice. I always suggest starting with a few minutes and gradually building up.

PBN: Have you learned anything surprising from your patients, whether they are young or old?

PAGLIARINI: I am always learning and growing in every aspect of my life. This is [what] excites me about life. This is why I love what I do. On a daily basis, through my interactions with patients, I am reminded of how precious life is and how to be grateful for everything we have.

