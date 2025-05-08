Five Questions With: Sheryl Hack

By
-
SHERYL HACK is the new executive director of Preserve Rhode Island, the statewide historic preservation organization that aims to save historic properties through preservation services and community advocacy. / COURTESY PRESERVE RHODE ISLAND

Sheryl Hack is the new executive director of Preserve Rhode Island, the statewide historic preservation organization that aims to save historic properties through preservation services and community advocacy. She joined Preserve RI after working in the historic preservation field in New England for more than 35 years. Hack, who holds a master’s degree in nonprofit

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Collaboration drives significant energy and non-energy benefits with Rhode Island Energy

With four major hospital campuses, multiple offsite facilities (ambulatory care, MRI buildings, offices) and buildings…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR