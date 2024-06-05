Five Questions With: Stephanie Palladini

Stephanie Palladini is the inaugural chief mission officer for Special Olympics Rhode Island. Palladini had previously served as chief of staff at former local jewelry company Alex and Ani. There, she championed an inclusion program, fostering opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities to secure employment within the company, and now joins the Smithfield-based sports nonprofit. Palladini spoke with Providence Business News about her new role and plans for the organization.
PBN: What was your impetus in wanting to join Special Olympics Rhode Island?
PALLADINI:
It has always been a dream of mine to work at Special Olympics Rhode Island and support the athletes in a bigger way than I have over the past 18 years. My journey with Special Olympics began in high school and after years of coaching, I submitted my resume to join the organization’s board of directors. In 2021, I was inducted onto the board and have served as a member ever since. When the role of chief mission officer was created, it felt like a natural progression in my career path and a sign from the universe that this was next for me.
PBN: Kindly explain your past experience working with athletes and athletic development and how that will be applied to your new role with the organization.
PALLADINI:
I’ve spent the last 15-plus years volunteering and coaching the Cranston Cyclones, a community-based Special Olympics team. Leading such a team is all-encompassing, from overseeing the athletic development and sports training to managing the team budget, ordering uniforms, organizing events and nurturing relationships with athletes and their families.
My extensive experience supporting these athletes has taught me the importance of adaptability, flexibility and empathetic leadership, all of which are invaluable in this new role.
PBN: What do you feel is Special Olympics Rhode Island’s biggest need and how will you help the organization meet that need?
PALLADINI:
I’m looking forward to collaborating with an incredible team to build on the solid foundation laid by the amazing leaders before me. I plan to focus heavily on enhancing volunteer engagement, recruitment and retainment. Our volunteers are crucial. Each year, more than 3,000 dedicate their time and energy to Special Olympics Rhode Island, enabling more than 3,500 children and adults with intellectual disabilities to participate in sports and pursue their dreams. They're the backbone of our organization, and ensuring they continue to feel supported and heard is paramount.
PBN: What new programming will be developed to help attract more athletes to be part of Special Olympics?
PALLADINI:
We’re looking to expand on our state-sponsored programs, offering new and exciting opportunities that we can pilot to our current athletes. By piloting these programs initially, we can iron out any kinks and ensure they are tailored to our athletes’ needs. Once refined, we’ll open up these programs to allow for further growth and enhancement.
PBN: Do you anticipate further growth in unified sports teams within local high schools? If so, where?
PALLADINI:
We would love to expand our Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools experience by offering additional sports and expanding into more schools, particularly in our capital city of Providence.
A Unified Champion School is more than inclusive sports. We aim to enrich our schools' programs by introducing other key components such as whole-school engagement and inclusive youth leadership. Our goal is to offer all three components in every school across Rhode Island.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.