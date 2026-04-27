Five Questions With: Susan D’Andrea

By
-
SUSAN D'ANDREA is an assistant professor of kinesiology and biomedical engineering at the University of Rhode Island, professor of neuroscience at URI's Ryan Institute and principal investigator of the MotionVR Biomechanics Lab. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND/BEAU JONES

Susan D’Andrea is an assistant professor of kinesiology and biomedical engineering at the University of Rhode Island, a professor of neuroscience at URI’s Ryan Institute and principal investigator of the MotionVR Biomechanics Lab. D’Andrea’s research centers on human movement and includes the use of game development to help stroke patients and amputees better adapt to

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Small Office, Big Impact: Rhode Island Health Care Association Upgrades to Energy-Efficient Lighting

For many small businesses and nonprofit organizations, relatively simple upgrades can deliver meaningful savings while…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR