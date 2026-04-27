Five Questions With: Susan D’Andrea

Susan D'Andrea is an assistant professor of kinesiology and biomedical engineering at the University of Rhode Island, a professor of neuroscience at URI's Ryan Institute and principal investigator of the MotionVR Biomechanics Lab.
D'Andrea's research centers on human movement and includes the use of game development to help stroke patients and amputees better adapt to day-to-day life. One of D'Andrea's recent studies explored augmented reality as a training tool for body-powered prosthesis.
PBN: What are the most common challenges that amputees face when adapting to artificial limbs?
D’ANDREA:
There is a high rate of prosthetic abandonment, which can be attributed to issues of comfort, function and ease of use. Additionally, lack of training and use. There are also issues around the lack of sensory feedback, limited functionality and high costs. Training is important to enhance independence and improve functional performance with the prosthesis.
PBN: How do augmented reality games, and “ARm-Strong” in particular, differ from traditional training methods, and how can the technology help individuals overcome regular obstacles?
D’ANDREA:
The “ARm-Strong” game was developed as a training tool. Gaming, and specifically the use of game-based tools for rehabilitation, provides an appealing, entertaining and stimulating environment for practice during prosthetic training. Increased training has the potential to increase acceptance of the prosthesis and improve the quality of life.
PBN: Why did this study use able-bodied participants, rather than amputees? How comparable do you expect the results would be with amputee participants?
D’ANDREA:
The study we conducted was a feasibility study. We needed to determine if the Microsoft HoloLens, the AR visor used in the study, would identify the prosthetic hand and if the hand was capable of interacting with the holographic images. We are currently looking for funding to continue this work in a population of individuals using upper extremity prostheses.
PBN: Could this technology potentially assist individuals with lower-limb amputations or other types of disabilities? Why or why not?
D’ANDREA:
In its current form, the “ARm-Strong” game is focused on the hand and grasping moving objects. In my research lab, we have developed other augmented and virtual reality tools aimed at improving locomotion. We have tested this technology on a cohort of stroke patients with promising results. The same protocols could easily be used for individuals with lower extremity amputation.
PBN: What currently prevents widespread implementation of this technology, and how close are we to seeing broader use and accessibility?
D’ANDREA:
The application of VR in healthcare is expanding at an unprecedented pace. Globally, the market for VR in healthcare reached $5.81 billion in 2024 and is expected to climb to $45.8 billion by 2033. Over the last decade, more than 100 VR-based devices have been authorized for marketing by the FDA [Food and Drug Administration], with the preponderance of approvals within the last five years. Adaptation of the technology has been slow, however, that’s most likely related to cost and the lack of a clear understanding of how it can be used effectively in rehabilitation.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.