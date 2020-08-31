Five R.I. residents charged with laundering money from Nigeria-based fraud schemes

PROVIDENCE – Five Rhode Island residents are among six people charged by a federal grand jury with laundering millions of dollars gained through multifaceted fraud schemes run out of Nigeria, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday.

The alleged targets of these crimes were primarily elderly United States citizens, the department said.

DOJ alleged that the victims were convinced by scammers that they had won sweepstakes, but were required to pay up-front cash payments, scammed by paying rent to individuals who purported to own property they did not and allegedly were charged for paying fraudulent shippings costs for items sold online.

It is alleged that the accused feigned romantic intentions through online social media platforms and dating sites, using the trust they built to convince victims to provide them with money to assist with business ventures and debt as well.

The funds from the alleged scam were moved through multiple banks in Rhode Island and Idaho, and were eventually sent to Nigeria, the DOJ said. The DOJ also said that the scammers allegedly also purchased vehicles with the money to ship to Nigeria.

“Elder fraud is an international crime that finds its victims wherever they live. Federal, state, and local law enforcement has made it a priority to do whatever it takes to track down and hold accountable fraudsters, particularly those who target our vulnerable populations, no matter where they are,” said U.S. Attorney Aaron L. Weisman. “Nearly two-dozen law enforcement agencies worked together to identify this group of fraudsters and to hold them responsible for their selfish, reprehensible actions.”

The DOJ announced that it had charged Adetunji Abudu, 34, and Olabode Shaba, 33, of North Providence; Dotun Olawale Alonge, 44, and Oladipupu Shodipo, 41, of Providence; Samson Ikotun, 33, of East Providence; as well as Oluwaseyi Akintola, 35, of Moscow, Idaho with money laundering conspiracy and money laundering.

“These individuals are accused of conspiring to scam dozens of unsuspecting victims all over the country, including right here in the Ocean State, out of millions of dollars, using a variety of fraudulent schemes that we traced right back to Nigeria,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “This case should serve as a reminder to view every contact with a stranger with skepticism and don’t trust anyone calling, texting or emailing with a deal that sounds too good to be true.”