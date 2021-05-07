Flourish Collective wins 2021 R.I. Business Competition

PROVIDENCE – Melissa Bowley and her company Flourish Collective have won the 2021 Rhode Island Business Competition.

The company is a platform designed to put women in control of their family’s wellness by facilitating spending during pregnancy on evidence-based goods and services.

Bowley on Thursday was awarded $50,000 in cash and $33,855 in professional and consulting services for winning the event.

Two other finalists were each awarded $10,000 in cash, as well as services valued at $15,455. They are:

• Asian Feed, a media outlet for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, pitched by principal applicant Justin Kim.

• Mocingbird, a product that aligns continuing medical education content to clinicians’ board, state and other ongoing requirements while also allowing health care organizations to manage clinician compliance in real time while automating existing manual, paper-based tasks. The principal applicant for Mocingbird was Brad Artery.

The competition’s judges evaluated the commercial potential of a business, the innovative nature and technical feasibility of the idea, the likelihood that the business described can achieve a sustainable, competitive advantage and the credibility of the individuals behind the proposal.

