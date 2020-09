Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

State health officials and health care providers are bracing for a flu season that may further test a Rhode Island health care system already stretched thin by the COVID-19 pandemic. The R.I. Department of Health has ordered 650,000 flu vaccinations in the first round of purchasing, up from the 500,000 in a typical year, according…