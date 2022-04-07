Flux Marine building new headquarters in Bristol mill building

BRISTOL – With $1.9 million in tax credits in hand from the state of Rhode Island, Flux Marine Ltd. announced that it is leasing and building out a new combination research and development facility, manufacturing plant and corporate headquarters in a former mill complex at 500 Wood St. in Bristol.

The electric outboard boat motor company said it’s moving into a 40,000-square-foot space at the Unity Park site, joining other tenants at the property, including amphibious boat maker Sealegs International Ltd., along with Pivotal Brewing Co., Brick Pizza Co. and Borealis Coffee Roasters.

This comes as Flux Marine said it recently amassed $15.5 million through a fundraising campaign led by Ocean Zero LLC, a fund created by TED Conferences CEO Chris Anderson, with participation by twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, investors and entrepreneurs who founded Winklevoss Capital Management and digital currency exchange Gemini.

Flux Marine, founded in 2018, said it decided to expand in Rhode Island rather than establishing its headquarters at an alternative site in Bridgeport, Conn., in part due to the assistance it received recently from the R.I. Commerce Corp. in the form of $1.9 million in tax credits through the Qualified Jobs Tax Incentive program, said Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine. To receive the tax credits, Flux Marine must hire at least 80 new employees in the state by the end of 2024, adding to the eight that it already has at its original facility in East Greenwich.

“We are excited by the support of Ocean Zero and all of our investors as we continue to expand our team and manufacturing facility at our new headquarters in Bristol, Rhode Island,” Sorkin said. “By reimagining the outboard motor, we’re delivering the performance boaters expect, while eliminating the pollution and minimizing the noise and maintenance owners have come to accept from traditional outboards.”

While opting for Rhode Island for its corporate headquarters, Flux Marine said it continues to value the role Connecticut is playing in its growth, with plans in the works for an “experience center” at Steelpoint Harbor in Bridgeport. Sorkin said the company is “working closely” with Connecticut’s AdvanceCT program and RCI Group to advance its plans.

“The Northeast is a fantastic place for Flux Marine to grow,” Sorkin said. “Both Rhode Island and Connecticut have been powerful allies as we begin to scale our operations.”

Flux Marine said it will also retain its facility at 3 Division St. at East Greenwich Harbor, which will also serve as an “experience center” for product demonstrations.

“The experience centers will provide prospective customers the opportunity to demo the motors and boat packages,” the company said.

