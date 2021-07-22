FM Global announces executive leadership expansion

PROVIDENCE – FM Global announced the expansion of its executive leadership team Thursday.

Bret N. Ahnell has been named chief operating officer, and will run insurance operations globally. Ahnell has served as an executive vice president and had previously managed the company’s staff operations, and most recently, its Americas operations.

In addition, Kevin S. Ingram, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been promoted to senior executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Both Ahnell and Ingram will start in their new roles effective Aug. 1.

Starting Sept. 1, the following appointments will be effective, the company said:

Deanna Fidler, senior vice president, chief human resources officer, will become executive vice president, chief administrative officer, overseeing human resources, diversity and inclusion, strategy and business enablement, technology, and the FM Global Academy.

Randall E. Hodge, senior vice president, chief underwriting officer, will be promoted to executive vice president, staff insurance operations, and will have oversight of underwriting and reinsurance, engineering and research, FM Approvals, claims, client service and marketing, as well as data analytics.

George J. Plesce, senior vice president, chief client experience and sales officer, has been named executive vice president, U.S., Latin America and sales, and will have oversight of regional insurance and engineering operations and global business development.