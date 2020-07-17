Foam manufacturer to relocate HQ and manufacturing facilities to East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE – Future Foam Inc., an Iowa-based manufacturer of polyurethane foam products, will relocate its headquarters to East Providence, using incentives provided through the Qualified Jobs Incentive Act.

The incentives carry an estimated value of $316,500 and were approved by the R.I. Commerce Corp. board on Thursday afternoon.

The company will relocate manufacturing operations from Mansfield, Mass. to an existing building in East Providence, according to Commerce RI. Without the requested tax credits, the company said it might instead relocate to Mississippi, according to Commerce RI.

Future Foam plans to employ 25 people in its first year in Rhode Island, including some people who would be transferred from Mansfield. The employment total could increase in additional years.

The Qualified Jobs Tax Credit is paid only after a year of employment, on a per position basis. An economic analysis performed for Commerce RI found the company would have 35 new positions by 2023, with a median salary of $31,200.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.