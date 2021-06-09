Fogarty Foundation awards $175K in total grants to 31 organizations

PROVIDENCE – The John E. Fogarty Foundation for Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities announced May 14 that it has awarded more than $175,000 in total grants to 31 local nonprofit organizations.

The foundation said the grants will support agencies that offer services to improve the quality of life for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Fogarty Foundation Chairperson Mary Fogarty McAndrew said in a statement that the last year brought “unimaginable challenges,” largely in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also highlighted the commitment of the organizations that the foundation supports.

“We applaud their ability to adapt quickly under the constraints brought on by COVID-19 to continue to provide essential programming and services to better the lives of Rhode Islanders with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” McAndrew said.

- Advertisement -

The organizations that received funding from the Fogarty Foundation are:

Access Point RI

Access Speech

The Arc of Blackstone Valley

The Autism Project

Bishop Hendricken Options Program

Camp Jori

Children’s Friend & Service

Common Fence Point Improvement Association

Epilepsy Foundation New England

Episcopal Conference Center

Festival Ballet Providence

The Fogarty Center

Gateways to Change

Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center

Looking Upwards

The Miracle Project – New England

Newport County YMCA

Olean Center

PLAN RI

ProAbility

Providence Children’s Museum

ReFocus Inc.

Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council

Rhode Island Parent Information Network

Sail To Prevail

Salve Regina University

Seven Hills Rhode Island

Shri Service Corps

Special Olympics of Rhode Island

University of Rhode Island Xtreme Inclusion

YMCA of Pawtucket

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.