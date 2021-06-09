Fogarty Foundation awards $175K in total grants to 31 organizations

PROVIDENCE – The John E. Fogarty Foundation for Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities announced May 14 that it has awarded more than $175,000 in total grants to 31 local nonprofit organizations.
The foundation said the grants will support agencies that offer services to improve the quality of life for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Fogarty Foundation Chairperson Mary Fogarty McAndrew said in a statement that the last year brought “unimaginable challenges,” largely in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also highlighted the commitment of the organizations that the foundation supports.
“We applaud their ability to adapt quickly under the constraints brought on by COVID-19 to continue to provide essential programming and services to better the lives of Rhode Islanders with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” McAndrew said.
The organizations that received funding from the Fogarty Foundation are:
- Access Point RI
- Access Speech
- The Arc of Blackstone Valley
- The Autism Project
- Bishop Hendricken Options Program
- Camp Jori
- Children’s Friend & Service
- Common Fence Point Improvement Association
- Epilepsy Foundation New England
- Episcopal Conference Center
- Festival Ballet Providence
- The Fogarty Center
- Gateways to Change
- Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center
- Looking Upwards
- The Miracle Project – New England
- Newport County YMCA
- Olean Center
- PLAN RI
- ProAbility
- Providence Children’s Museum
- ReFocus Inc.
- Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council
- Rhode Island Parent Information Network
- Sail To Prevail
- Salve Regina University
- Seven Hills Rhode Island
- Shri Service Corps
- Special Olympics of Rhode Island
- University of Rhode Island Xtreme Inclusion
- YMCA of Pawtucket
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
