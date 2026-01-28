Food pantry use broke record during government shutdown, report shows

More than 102,000 Rhode Islanders needed help putting food on the table when federal food benefits were halted last November during the government shutdown – the highest number ever recorded by the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

That’s according to the Providence-based nonprofit’s 2025 hunger report released Tuesday, which found that even before the federal shutdown’s impact on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, one in three families across the Ocean State experienced food insecurity.

“Rhode Island households entered 2025 already under significant strain from rising housing, food, and health care costs,” Melissa Cherney, the food bank’s CEO, wrote in the report’s introduction. “When the federal government shutdown occurred in the fall – disrupting federal nutrition programs in the process – it exposed just how fragile food security remains for tens of thousands of our neighbors.”

Findings of the report were presented during a press conference Tuesday afternoon inside the State House library, coinciding with “Food Insecurity Awareness Day” to get legislative leaders on board with further funding the food bank’s operations.

- Advertisement -

“We need meaningful policy change and robust investment to truly make change toward ending hunger,” Cherney told the crowd.

Gov. Dan McKee’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget would double general fund allocations to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank from $1 million to $2 million. Cherney encouraged state lawmakers in attendance to support.

In the audience was House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. He did not formally endorse McKee’s recommendation in his remarks to the crowd.

“It will be under consideration as part of the budget proposal that will be adopted in June,” House spokesperson Larry Berman said in a text message to Rhode Island Current.

Still Shekarchi spoke of the need to ensure residents get the food they need.

“It’s 2026,” he said. “And there are more people facing food insecurity than I can remember.”

While the House leader has not taken a formal stance on funding, a proposal recently introduced by a lawmaker whose district includes the food bank would allocate even more to the nonprofit than what McKee has called for.

The resolution sponsored by Rep. Scott Slater, a Providence Democrat, calls on the state to provide $3 million for fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

“We will not abandon the hungry in Rhode Island,” Slater told the crowd. “We will continue to work together and not rest until every Rhode Islander can go to sleep at night with a full stomach and without the stress of wondering when their next meal will come.”

Companion legislation is sponsored in the Senate by Tiara Mack, a Providence Democrat. Mack told the crowd securing funding is especially personal for her as someone who grew up in a food insecure household.

“We all have a food story,” she said. “Each and every one of us is closer today than we’d like to admit – and should be comfortable with – to living with food insecurity.”

Slater and Mack’s bills were referred to their chamber’s respective finance committees, which have yet to hold an initial hearing for either piece of legislation.

The annual report listing how many households across the state struggle to afford adequate meals and receive food assistance is typically released around Thanksgiving, relying on data compiled by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and the Brown University School of Public Health as part of its annual RI Life Index survey.

That data is collected from surveys conducted between March through July.

Because the RI Life Index survey data preceded the 43-day federal government shutdown that triggered severe SNAP disruptions last fall, it does not capture the full picture of need.“Demand across the charitable food network increased later in the year, underscoring how quickly food insecurity can worsen when federal support is disrupted,” the report states.

Connecting for Children and Families in Woonsocket, saw an increase of 50 new families every day because of the government shutdown, its executive director, Erin Spaulding, said. That was on top of the 250 regulars who were already using the organization’s food pantry on a weekly basis.

“It’s the highest demand we’ve ever seen – it’s not OK,” she said. “It’s unconscionable.”

SNAP benefits are now guaranteed through Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year, but concerns over food security remain. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law last July by President Donald Trump makes extensive changes to the federal program.

The new law imposes work requirements on adult SNAP recipients who are capable of working and are younger than 64 and without dependents younger than 14. Previously, those with dependents 18 or younger and those older than 54 were not subject to SNAP work requirements.

It also removes exemptions for people experiencing homelessness, veterans and former foster youth under the age of 25.

Those subject to work requirements must work at least 80 hours a month, or be participating in education, training or volunteer work to receive SNAP benefits for longer than three months within a three-year period.

The new law also cuts off refugees and asylum seekers from federal food assistance. In Rhode Island, an estimated 2,300 people will lose SNAP benefits due to their immigration status starting Feb. 1, according to an Oct. 30 report by the Rhode Island Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

“Taken together, these changes are expected to increase demand on the charitable food system at a time when it is already operating at or beyond capacity,” the food bank’s report states.

Altogether, Cherney projects around 19,000 Rhode Islanders will either be off SNAP or face significant rollbacks. As of December, the report noted 137,753 residents in the Ocean State received SNAP benefits.

With the incoming federal fallout in mind, the food bank’s report recommends state officials increase investment toward hunger relief, create a task force on food insecurity, and fully prepare for SNAP changes.

“Hunger is solvable,” Cherney said. “If anyone can do it, we can do it here in Rhode Island.”

Christopher Shea is a staff writer for the Rhode Island Current.