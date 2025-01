Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

MIDDLETOWN – A specialty market is closing for good after three years in business. FoodLove Inc., a market at 1037 Aquidneck Ave., will shut down on Jan. 25, the Newport Restaurant Group announced Tuesday. “We are proud to have created something that locals love and truly felt different from our other concepts,” the group said

“We are proud to have created something that locals love and truly felt different from our other concepts,” the group said in a statement on its website . “We are grateful to the community for your support these last three years, and for the dedicated staff at Foodlove, many of whom have been there since its opening day.”

Comprised of an award-winning collection of unique restaurant concepts throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the Newport Restaurant Group opened the specialty store in September 2023.

The 3,600-square-foot space was designed by McGeorge Architecture Interiors LLC in East Greenwich. FoodLove was intended to be a place to give devoted fans of its signature eateries the opportunity to take favorite dishes home from a grocery store.

“We had considered the idea of an upscale prepared foods market on Aquidneck Island in the past, but it was not until COVID hit [that some things] became clear to us,” Paul O’Reilly, Newport Restaurant Group CEO and president, told Providence Business News in 2021.

However, in its statement about the closure, the restaurant group said the new business was a risk.

“Combining grocery store, deli, takeout meals, and restaurant concepts was not something we have experience in,” the group said in its statement. “Despite the dedication of our employee-owners who worked very hard to make Foodlove a success, and bringing on team members who do have the relevant experience, we have continued to realize unsustainable losses.”

Wooden Pin Baking Co., Newport Restaurant Group’s wedding cake business, will continue to operate out of the space but by appointment only.