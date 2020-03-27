For Senior Open, organizers trying to take right course of action

Planning for the 2020 U.S. Senior Open started at least 2½ years ago, when the U.S. Golf Association announced that it would hold the championship in Newport.

But the event, scheduled for late June at the Newport Country Club, was in question, as of March 20, because of the coronavirus pandemic. At stake: millions of dollars that local officials and businesses are hoping will be pumped into the economy that’s already been devastated by closures and cancellations.

Efforts to stop the viral infection from spreading have spurred the cancellation of large and small sporting events for the coming weeks. As of March 20, Senior Open organizers were holding out hope that the quick spread of COVID-19 would be brought under control in time for the event three months from now.

The coronavirus has already had an effect on the event.

The corporate hospitality program has been canceled because it required temporary facilities and infrastructure that needed months of construction involving numerous workers.

The USGA won’t say which businesses, or how many, were signed on for the program, and hasn’t specified whether the structure of the Senior Open could be altered. But organizers said the major tournament, which features top professional golfers over 50 years old, could still be a highlight during Newport’s usually busy tourist season.

‘It would be a great promotion for us.’

EVAN SMITH, Discover Newport CEO and president

Allowing fans to view the tournament from the course is still an option, said Alex Issa, director of championship hospitality for the USGA.

“This does not mean we will not be able to host fans at the 2020 U.S. Senior Open, only that we can no longer fulfill the needs of our corporate hospitality clients,” he told PBN in an email.

To date, the USGA has canceled its U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball in Florida, and the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball in Philadelphia. First-stage qualifying events for both the 2020 U.S. Open and the U.S. Women’s Open have been taken off the books as well.

If the 41st annual Senior Open remains on the calendar for June 25-28, it will be the third major golf event in recent history planned for the Newport Country Club. The exclusive club, with its sweeping ocean views, hosted the 1995 U.S. Amateur Open, won by Tiger Woods, and the 2006 U.S. Women’s Open.

As the site of the first U.S. Amateur Open and U.S. Open championships in 1895, the club has long golf history.

“That, in and of itself, is very important to the USGA, and we do like to be able to go back to our founding clubs,” said Hank Thompson, senior director of the Senior Open.

The economic impact from the Senior Open “could or would have been bigger than those other two [USGA] events [at Newport Country Club],” said Evan Smith, CEO and president of Discover Newport.

Under normal circumstances, the Senior Open typically generates about $10 million in its host city and surrounding region, Thompson said.

He estimated crowds of 9,000 to 10,000 fans daily, for a total draw of between 50,000 to 70,000 people during the weeklong event. Under normal circumstances, Aquidneck Island’s 4,000 hotel rooms would likely be almost completely full during most of that time, Smith said.

Two of the Open’s days are reserved for private practice sessions for its 156 golfers, but if the event is open to spectators, crowds will gather on competition days.

“It would have accomplished 100% occupancy for us at least during four days of the event,” Smith said.

Even if fans are told to stay away due to coronavirus concerns, the championship, which will likely be televised, could act as a springboard toward economic recovery and as a morale booster, Smith noted.

“It would be a great promotion for us,” he said on March 19. “We’re going to need to do a lot of promoting when we start to come into the recovery phase. We’re looking at June as the runway for recovery right now. That could get pushed back … [but] having the golf there, if it’s held in June, would be such an important boost not only economically but emotionally to get us going again.”

By mid-March, the USGA was in touch with the Greater Newport County Chamber of Commerce with preliminary information on ways for local businesses to get involved with the championship.

“They had just sent over a number of items for us, and they were starting to advertise for local opportunities,” said Erin Donovan, the Chamber’s executive director.

The USGA often looks to local businesses to pitch in when setting up for a major championship, Thompson said.

At the Newport Country Club, which offers few amenities other than golf, the preparation had promised to be extensive, even without corporate hospitality infrastructure needs.

Temporary ticket stands, merchandise booths and grandstands all need to go up prior to the tournament.

“We will actually build 99.9% of the facilities that will be on-site,” Thompson said in early March. “There are some opportunities for local vendors … whether it’s the local restroom company, or a painter, or contractor, or electrician. That kind of [work] we do try to find locally.”

Despite the uncertainty hovering over the event, Donovan said a busy event schedule in June, along with the rest of the summer, points to economic resiliency for Aquidneck Island.

“This one very large-scale event was very exciting but if for some reason it were not able to be held, there are plenty of other events that would be able to be sustained,” Donovan said.