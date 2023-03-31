For small business, a new way of getting funding from a crowd

DRAWING A CROWD: James Davids, co-owner and vintner at Anchor & Hope Wine in East Providence, is aiming to expand the business using an investment-based crowdfunding. The company is looking to open a tasting room.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
As small-business owners, Marissa Stashenko and James Davids of Anchor & Hope Wine and Enotap LLC faced the lofty task of converting their property in the Rumford section of East Providence into a tasting room. The project, which Stashenko and ­Davids envision as a 4,000-square-foot space with an outdoor patio along the Seekonk River, had…

