Forging a new bond: Should R.I. be seeking to borrow another $120M for housing this year?

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FINISHED PRODUCT: Frank Shea, Women’s Development Corp. executive director, stands outside the Pine View Apartment, a 40-unit affordable housing complex in Exeter. It cost $14.4 million to construct, and the WDC used about $4.6 million in housing bond fund. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

For motorists zipping by on Route 2, it’s easy to miss the Pine View Apartments in Exeter. They’re located away from the road and down a winding driveway, 40 units spread over 10 gable-roofed buildings, each with a front porch. They may be tucked away, but Frank Shea says the apartments are an ­important part

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