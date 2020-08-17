Former Beavertail Country Club sold for $9.1M

JAMESTOWN – An oceanfront estate covering 45 acres on the west passage of Narragansett Bay has sold for $9.1 million, the highest sale in the town this year and one of the top five statewide, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer and seller.

The property, at 260 Beavertail Road, was once the site of the Beavertail Country Club. It has 1,800 linear feet of coastline. The house covers more than 6,500 square feet, with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The sellers were identified in Jamestown property records as Patricia J. Young and Paul Hamilton. The property transferred on Aug. 4. It last sold for $1.6 million in July 1998.

The buyers were identified as John Russell, trustee of PGMP Trust, which purchased 31 acres for $5.125 million, and WSFH LLC, a Delaware-based corporation, according to the deed record. The latter purchased 14 acres of the site for $4 million.

