Former Brown University chancellor Joukowsky dies at 89

PROVIDENCE – Artemis A.W. Joukowsky, Brown University’s chancellor emeritus who also served on both the university corporation’s board of trustees and board of fellows for several years, died Dec. 11 at age 89.

After working for close to three decades in international business with American International Group Inc., Joukowsky, a Brown alumnus, moved back to Providence to serve in multiple roles with the university. He was a trustee from 1985 through 1998 and was a fellow from 1998 through 2009.

Joukowsky also was vice chancellor from 1988 through 1997 at Brown before serving a two-year term as the university’s chancellor from 1997 through 1998, Brown said.

Joukowsky, Brown said, co-founded the university’s Sports Foundation in 1983 to support its athletics programs. Along with his wife, Martha Sharp Joukowsky, Artemis Joukowsky in 2004 established the Artemis A.W. Joukowsky and Martha Sharp Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology and the Ancient World to help students and faculty perform archaeological work around the globe, Brown said.

“His vast impact is manifested through nearly all aspects of university life. … Together with his wife, Martha Sharp Joukowsky, the Joukowskys’ devotion to Brown has been nothing short of remarkable,” Brown President Christina H. Paxson said of the late Joukowsky in a statement.

