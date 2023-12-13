Former Carousel CFO joins Canadian tech company’s leadership team

EXETER – Canadian supply chain sustainability management company Assent Inc. has selected Jason Cherry, the former chief financial officer of Exeter-based Carousel Industries, to serve as its CFO.

Cherry, who remains based in Rhode Island, previously served as chief financial officer of numerous organizations, including California-based video production and automation provider Telestream and several business lines at General Electric Co.

In the Ocean State, he most notably served as CFO of cloud communications company Carousel Industries.

Assent, headquartered in Ottawa, chose Cherry for the CFO role based on his “extensive global experience across multiple industries, including the technology and manufacturing sectors,” and said he will be “a significant asset to Assent and our customers,” said Assent CEO Andrew Waitman.

The chief financial officer appointment also places Cherry on Assent’s executive leadership team.

Assent focuses on the development of digital tools to help manufacturers improve market success while meeting environmental and social product standards.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.