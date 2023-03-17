Former Catholic Church in Warwick listed for $1M

WARWICK – A former Catholic church is on the market for $1 million.

St. Catherine’s Cathedral Church at 3248-3252 Post Road was listed for sale through Providence-based MG Commercial Real Estate Services Inc. The property consists of six parcels on 2 acres, including a two-level, 8,458 square-foot religious center and a 2,578 square-foot religious convent.

According to the listing, the property comes with “plenty of parking.” It is located in the Apponaug neighborhood in Warwick, across from city hall and Warwick Center for the Arts.

The church has been closed since 2021, when Bishop Thomas J. Tobin was announced St. Catherine and St. Francis of Assisi parishes would be merged with Saint Rose and Clement Parish, also in Warwick.

