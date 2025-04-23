Former Catholic Foundation of R.I. director now chief revenue officer for R.I. PBS/Public’s Radio

PROVIDENCE – Richard Popovic has moved on from the Catholic Foundation of Rhode Island for an executive role with a local media organization.

Popovic, who had served as the foundation’s executive director, recently was named the new chief revenue officer for the merged Rhode Island PBS/The Public’s Radio media organization.

RI PBS/Public’s Radio CEO Pam Johnson said in a statement that Popovic will be a “transformative addition” to the media organization.

“Rich brings a deep understanding of Rhode Island’s philanthropic landscape, a long track record of delivering transformational fundraising results and trusted relationships across sectors that will be invaluable to our mission,” Johnson said.

The boards of Rhode Island PBS and The Public’s Radio first announced their intention to merge in November 2023. The merger application was approved by the Federal Communications Commission in January 2024. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha approved the TV and radio merger application last April.

Along with combining a workforce of 100 employees, including award-winning journalists, the combined broadcasting company operates out of Rhode Island PBS’ location at 50 Park Lane. Offices for The Public’s Radio are located at 1 Union Station.

The public media organization says the Catholic Foundation saw a 46% increase in assets under management and raised millions of dollars annually in outright planned gifts under Popovic’s leadership.

In his time leading the University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement, Popovic raised more than $9.5 million for the university’s College of Pharmacy, according to the media organization.

It is unclear when a new permanent director will be hired at the Catholic Foundation and who is currently leading the foundation on an interim basis.

Foundation representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Providence Business News.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.