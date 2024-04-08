Former CCRI president, state higher ed commissioner DiPasquale dies at 74

PROVIDENCE – Raymond DiPasquale, whose 45-year career in higher education included him leading the Community College of Rhode Island for a decade and aiding higher education at the state level, died April 4. He was 74.
Brockton, Mass.-based Massasoit Community College announced DiPasquale’s passing. He had served as Massasoit’s president since 2021 until his death.
DiPasquale had served as CCRI’s president from 2006 until 2016 when he did not seek a contract renewal with the college
at that time. While at CCRI, the college has had near-record enrollments and had its largest graduating class ever in 2013, according to information from the college.
DiPasquale also spearheaded CCRI’s first capital campaign, which raised approximately $7 million toward improvements to the four campus libraries, dental labs and art department facilities. The college also received New England Association of Schools and Colleges accreditation under his direction.
“After almost 10 years, it is most satisfying to have accomplished everything I was brought here to do,” DiPasquale said in a statement in May 2015. “Serving as president has been a true privilege.”
DiPasquale was succeeded by Meghan L. Hughes
, a former executive director of Year Up Providence, as president in 2016 until her departure from CCRI in August 2023
.
In December 2009, DiPasquale was named commissioner of higher education
by the R.I. Board of Governors for Higher Education – now known as the R.I. Board of Education – until his departure from CCRI in 2016. Prior to that, he was a consultant for the state education board.
DiPasquale’s career also included him serving as vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at the State University of New York College at Brockport and served in a number of leadership positions at Springfield Technical Community College, Massasoit said.
“Mr. DiPasquale was committed to serving the communities he called home and worked to advance the lives of others through education. In addition to his professional pursuits, he volunteered his time to numerous nonprofits and community organizations,” Massasoit said in a statement.
Representatives from the R.I. Board of Education and R.I. Department of Education did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.