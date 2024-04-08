Former CCRI president, state higher ed commissioner DiPasquale dies at 74

By
-
RAYMOND DIPASQUALE, who led the Community College of Rhode Island for a decade and was also commissioner of higher education for the state, died April 4 at the age of 74. / COURTESY MASSASOIT COMMUNITY COLLEGE
RAYMOND DIPASQUALE, who led the Community College of Rhode Island for a decade and was also commissioner of higher education for the state, died April 4 at the age of 74. / COURTESY MASSASOIT COMMUNITY COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE – Raymond DiPasquale, whose 45-year career in higher education included him leading the Community College of Rhode Island for a decade and aiding higher education at the state level, died April 4. He was 74. Brockton, Mass.-based Massasoit Community College announced DiPasquale’s passing. He had served as Massasoit’s president since 2021 until his death.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR