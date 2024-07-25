Former CVS building in Warwick sells for $850K

WARWICK – A 6,732-square-foot retail building at 198 Buttonwoods Ave. was recently sold for $850,000, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers in the deal.

The building, which comes with a 0.78-acre lot, was previously leased as a CVS Pharmacy before it closed in the past couple of years. Before the Woonsocket-based health care and pharmacy company came there in 2013, the building was the home of Oxnard Pharmacy, a local independent pharmacy that operated in the community for 50 years, with the final two decades at the 198 Buttonwoods Ave. location.

There are currently 64 CVS Pharmacy store locations in Rhode Island, including five still operating in Warwick. There are more than 9,100 CVS Pharmacy stores currently operating across the U.S.

The commercial property was sold to Comprehensive Community Action Inc., according to Sweeney Real Estate.

Comprehensive Community Action is a nonprofit community action agency formed under the 1964 federal Economic Opportunity Act. Headquartered at 1 Capital Way in Cranston, the organization employs more than 350 people and has an annual operating budget of more than $33 million, according to the nonprofit’s website. The group, with a goal of fighting poverty through a spectrum of programs, serves more than 40,000 clients per year, with a delivery area that includes Cranston, Scituate, Foster, Warwick and Coventry.

Sweeney Real Estate said the building will be utilized as an extension to CCA’s Wilcox Health Center site at 226 Buttonwoods Ave.

The property comes with 30 parking spaces, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

The one-story building, which was constructed in 1973, is a wood-frame commercial building with a brick veneer, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The retail property was most recently valued by Warwick assessors in 2024 as being worth $946,800.

According to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the transaction, the retail property was sold by Daper Realty Associates LLC, a limited liability company based in North Kingstown.

Daper Realty purchased the property in 1994 for $300,000 from Edward Pare Jr., successor receiver for the estate of Marquette Credit Union, according to a receiver’s deed, a public record of the sale.

