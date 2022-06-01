Former executive VP of engineering steps up to lead FarSounder

WARWICK – FarSounder Inc.’s former executive vice president of engineering has taken the reins at the sonar technology manufacturer following Cheryl M. Zimmerman’s departure from the CEO role.

Matthew Zimmerman, Cheryl’s son and a co-founder of the company, will lead FarSounder while Cheryl, CEO for around 20 years, will stay on as board chairperson and market development strategist.

Cheryl Zimmerman decided to leave the CEO role to “focus more on company growth and discovering and developing new opportunities for FarSounder,” according to a FarSounder announcement.

In a statement, Matthew Zimmerman said he looks forward to new growth opportunities and highlighted Cheryl Zimmerman’s leadership.

“With her guidance, our team has created a global network of partners and a unique product line like no other in the market,” he said. “She has truly left an impression on the company and the industry.”

Founded in 2001, FarSounder sells software, including its Argos navigation system series that allows ships to detect and avoid underwater obstacles. The company’s customer base ranges from super-yacht and cruise ship companies to fisheries, the U.S. Navy and government agencies spread around the globe.

