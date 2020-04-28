Former First Universalist Church in Woonsocket named to National Register of Historic Places

WOONSOCKET – A former First Universalist Church that is now the headquarters for the American-French Genealogical Society has been added to the National Register of Historic Places by the National Parks Service, the R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission announced Tuesday.

The property, located at Earle and Snow streets, was erected in two phases in 1924 and 1957. The RIHPHC said the building is a representation of the evolution of ecclesiastical architecture during the 20th century.

The designation in the National Register of Historic Places makes the property eligible for federal and state tax benefits for historic rehabilitation projects. The RIHPHC noted that private owners of properties with the designation are allowed to maintain, manage or dispose of the property as they choose.