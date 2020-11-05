Former home of Newport Daily News sells for $3.6M

NEWPORT – The newspaper office building that was the home of the Newport Daily News for decades has been sold to James L. Hildebrand, of Newport, who told the publication he plans to convert the property to a museum for antique firetrucks.

The property, at 101 Malbone Road, was sold by the Edward Sherman Publishing Co. on Oct. 16, according to city property records.

Built in 1968, it covered nearly 21,000 square feet.

The newspaper staff had vacated the property earlier this year. The building and surrounding property of nearly 5 acres were listed for sale several years ago.

