Former law office building in Providence sells for $600,000

PROVIDENCE – A former law office building at 1000 Smith St. in Providence recently sold for $600,000, which was $25,000 over the asking price, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

The commercial real estate firm said the property listing led to multiple offers, but it was ultimately purchased by Rosalino Counseling LLC. Attorneys based there have most recently included Jules D’Alessandro and Steven Wright.

“It was a law firm for the last 15 years, and the buyer plans to occupy the space for a counseling use,” Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal said in a statement.

The office building was originally constructed as a home in 1900, according to city assessor’s records, but later was converted into an office. The two-story, 4,223-square-foot building is located at the corner of Smith Street and Academy Avenue, across from La Salle Academy.

While Sweeney Real Estate represented the sellers, Coldwell Banker represented the buyers. According to deed transfer records made available online by the city, the property was sold by One Thousand Smith Street LLC.

“This property hit the market and quickly drove interest,” said Thomas O. Sweeney, the listing broker for Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal. “In a matter of days, we had multiple offers and the asset ended up trading above the asking price. The timeliness of this transaction is a strong indicator that office space, if priced appropriately, is still a very much sought-after commodity.”

