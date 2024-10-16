Former P-Bruins owner Anderson, who brought pro hockey back to R.I., dies at 77

By
-
EDWARD
EDWARD "ED" ANDERSON, the former Providence Bruins owner who was vital in bringing professional hockey back to Rhode Island in 1992, died Sept. 26 at the age of 77. / COURTESY CONROY-TULLY WALKER FUNERAL HOME

PROVIDENCE – Edward “Ed” Anderson, the longtime American Hockey League executive who was instrumental in bringing professional hockey back to Rhode Island in 1992 after a 15-year lull and oversaw the Providence Bruins win the league’s top prize in 1999 in historic fashion, died Sept. 26 in Scarborough, Maine. He was 77. The P-Bruins formally

