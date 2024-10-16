Former P-Bruins owner Anderson, who brought pro hockey back to R.I., dies at 77

PROVIDENCE – Edward “Ed” Anderson, the longtime American Hockey League executive who was instrumental in bringing professional hockey back to Rhode Island in 1992 after a 15-year lull and oversaw the Providence Bruins win the league’s top prize in 1999 in historic fashion, died Sept. 26 in Scarborough, Maine. He was 77.
The P-Bruins formally announced Anderson’s death Sept. 30 and later acknowledged Anderson on Oct. 11 at Amica Mutual Pavilion during the team’s season-opening loss to Laval Rocket. The team, now in its 32nd season in Rhode Island, will wear on their helmets a special decal honoring Anderson throughout the 2024-25 season.
“Under [Anderson’s] leadership, the team was able to establish its rightful home base and has subsequently enjoyed decades of success and one of the strongest fanbases in the AHL,” Boston Bruins owner Jeremy M. Jacobs said in a statement.
Anderson served as the chief executive of the Maine Mariners and P-Bruins from 1977 through 2000. Anderson, the P-Bruins said, served as the Maine Mariners’ CEO and president starting in 1977, when team won two of its three Calder Cups in its first two seasons of existence.
While in Maine, the Mariners were an affiliate first for the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers and then later the New Jersey Devils in the early 1980s, the P-Bruins said. The Maine franchise then in 1987 became an affiliate of the Boston Bruins. But in 1991, according to Anderson’s obituary on Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home’s website, Anderson and his business partner, Frank DuRoss, saw Maine have a losing season and financial losses begin to mount.
However, then-Providence Mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci reached out to Anderson and DuRoss about bringing the Maine franchise south to Rhode Island’s capital city. The state had not seen AHL hockey since the Providence Reds, which won four Calder Cups, departed Rhode Island in 1977 for Binghamton, N.Y., after nearly 50 seasons.
The Reds franchise, first formed in 1926 and now known as the Hartford Wolf Pack – the New York Rangers affiliate – is the longest-running team still operating in the AHL.
In 1992, the Maine Mariners relocated to Rhode Island and rebranded as the Providence Bruins. Anderson’s obituary said the P-Bruins became an instant hit, averaging around 10,000 per game at the then-Providence Civic Center.
[caption id="attachment_479075" align="alignright" width="443"]
THE PROVIDENCE BRUINS, under Edward "Ed" Anderson, relocated in 1992 from Maine to Rhode Island, bringing professional hockey back to the state after the Providence Reds left in 1977. / PBN PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE[/caption]
Also, the P-Bruins under Anderson’s leadership in 1995 were selected to host the first-modern AHL All-Star Game, the AHL said. Last year, the P-Bruins ranked No. 6 in the AHL in average per-game attendance at 7,713 fans.
“Ed was the driving force to bring AHL hockey back to Providence and a pioneer in minor league hockey, proving to be ahead of his time in both minor league operations and marketing,” P-Bruins CEO Jeff Fear said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to Linda, Tara, Astara and his entire family during this difficult time.”
In the 1998-99 season, Anderson brought aboard former P-Bruins player Peter Laviolette as the team’s new head coach and history would be made. The team rolled through the AHL to win its first and to-date only Calder Cup championship over the Rochester Americans, setting single-season franchise records for wins [56] and points [120] in the process.
Anderson sold his interest in the P-Bruins in 2000, his obituary said, and formed with his wife Linda Seacoast Sports, a boutique sports marketing agency they had incorporated while living in Providence.
Anderson took on a larger role at the AHL board of governors, serving on the constitution committee, executive committee and co-chaired the negotiating committee in discussions with the Professional Hockey Players Association over collective bargaining agreements, Anderson’s obituary said.
