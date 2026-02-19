Former Providence Journal production facility sells for $4.17M

PROVIDENCE – The former Providence Journal production facility on Kinsley Avenue recently sold for $4.17 million, according to public records.

A complex of properties at 204 Kinsley Ave. was sold by LMG Rhode Island Holdings Inc., according to a special warranty deed, a public record of the transaction.

The site opened as a newspaper production plant in the late 1980s, when the Providence Journal transitioned printing operation from its Fountain Street building.

LMG Rhode Island Holdings is a Delaware corporation authorized to do business in Rhode Island, doing so on behalf of the newspaper company that currently operates the Providence Journal. The special warranty deed was signed on behalf of LMG Rhode Island Holdings by Brendan Smith, deputy general counsel at Gannett Co., which owns the Providence Journal and now operates under the name USA Today Co.

The former Providence Journal complex, which also includes 260 Kinsley Ave. and 119 Harris Ave., was purchased by Kinsley Avenue Property Owner LLC, a Rhode Island limited liability company, according to the deed.

Kinsley Avenue Property Owner LLC is affiliated with Boston-based GFI Partners, a commercial and industrial real estate firm. GFI, established in 1997 by Steve Goodman, is known for managing complex industrial sites through a comprehensive approach to acquisition, permitting, the land use entitlement process, construction and leasing.

GFI Partners has recently completed the development of 12 industrial properties in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut. The company’s portfolio includes more than 20 million square feet of building space, with 8 million square feet of properties in active development, along with more than 1,500 residential units, according to the GFI Partners website.

GFI Partners has not yet announced plans for the redevelopment of the Kinsley Avenue site.

The sale of the Kinsley Avenue complex follows a November 2024 announcement by then-Gannett that it would shut down its Providence printing operation and shift production to a facility in New Jersey. The Journal printed its final edition at the Providence plant in March 2025, resulting in the loss of 136 jobs.

The $4.17 million sale, finalized and recorded with the city on Dec. 29, was the result of an auction for the property that was held in November by auction house 10-X. The seller was represented by New York-based real estate company BellCornerstone.

BellCornerstone previously listed the 204 Kinsley Ave. property for sale at $8 million in 2021.

The former Providence Journal complex includes a 19,000-square-foot newspaper production facility at 204 Kinsley Ave., a building originally constructed in 1947, which comes with a total of 7.86 acres of land, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The former production facility features eight dock doors with levelers, a drive-in door, three rail spurs, a truck well, and on-site trailer parking, according to a real estate listing from BellCornerstone. The Kinsley Avenue industrial complex is located close to both Interstate 95 and Route 6, a selling point by BellCornerstone, and the site has historically been used for large-scale production and distribution for other industries, including a Hood Dairy plant that once existed there.

Providence assessors most recently valued the 204 Kinsley Ave. property at $4.9 million for the 2025 tax year, including $589,700 attributed to land and $4.1 million to the main building, with an additional $233,800 in outbuildings, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The 260 Kinsley Ave. property includes a mostly vacant 2.32-acre lot. This property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $555,800, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The 119 Harris Ave. property is also mostly vacant, except for fences, lights and paving on the 0.63-acre lot, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. This property was most recently valued at $266,100, according to the online database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.